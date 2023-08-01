Relatives of Accused Child-Killer Question Why He Was Released From Psychiatric Hospital

Relatives of a man accused of killing his mother and niece are raising questions about why he was recently released from a psychiatric hospital.

Rodney Aviles was accused of murdering his mother and 7-year-old niece in Arizona more than 20 years ago. He never stood trial for the crime because he was ruled mentally incompetent, and was instead sent to a psychiatric hospital.

A court has found him incompetent and not restorable on multiple occasions since then. Now he is on the street again — despite his own family's concerns.

“This was a brutal murder,” a 21-year-old nephew of Aviles named Sam said at a news conference. “If this person is mentally sane to come out of the hospital they should be standing trial.”

Police say Aviles killed Mauricia Aviles and 7-year-old Alea in June 1999.

“I can not imagine the torment they are currently experiencing,” St. Sen. Anthony Kern said of the family at the news conference.

The state hospital justified the release, according to documents uncovered by KNXV-TV, because “Aviles knows what his medicines are and their intended purpose, adding ‘he’s not voiced any ideation, intent or plans to harm himself or anybody else at any time. Nothing he has said has come across this threatening.’”

Kern joined the family in calling for state Attorney General Kris Mayes and Governor Katie Hobbs to intervene.

A spokesperson for Hobbs said in a statement to KNXV-TV, “No re-evaluation could have been done, the patient’s release was mandated by a court order.”

Maricopa County Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell says she can not try to bring the case against Aviles to court again because of new rules around having to prove he is competent to stand trial.