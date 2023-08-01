Relatives of Accused Child-Killer Question Why He Was Released From Psychiatric Hospital - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Relatives of Accused Child-Killer Question Why He Was Released From Psychiatric Hospital

Rodney Aviles never stood trial for the brutal murders of his mother and niece

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rodney AvilesKNXV-TV

Relatives of a man accused of killing his mother and niece are raising questions about why he was recently released from a psychiatric hospital.

Rodney Aviles was accused of murdering his mother and 7-year-old niece in Arizona more than 20 years ago.  He never stood trial for the crime because he was ruled mentally incompetent, and was instead sent to a psychiatric hospital.

A court has found him incompetent and not restorable on multiple occasions since then. Now he is on the street again — despite his own family's concerns.

“This was a brutal murder,” a 21-year-old nephew of Aviles named Sam said at a news conference. “If this person is mentally sane to come out of the hospital they should be standing trial.”

Read More

Police say Aviles killed Mauricia Aviles and 7-year-old Alea in June 1999.

“I can not imagine the torment they are currently experiencing,” St. Sen. Anthony Kern said of the family at the news conference.

The state hospital justified the release, according to documents uncovered by KNXV-TV, because “Aviles knows what his medicines are and their intended purpose, adding ‘he’s not voiced any ideation, intent or plans to harm himself or anybody else at any time. Nothing he has said has come across this threatening.’”

Kern joined the family in calling for state Attorney General Kris Mayes and Governor Katie Hobbs to intervene.

A spokesperson for Hobbs said in a statement to KNXV-TV, “No re-evaluation could have been done, the patient’s release was mandated by a court order.”

Maricopa County Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell says she can not try to bring the case against Aviles to court again because of new rules around having to prove he is competent to stand trial.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.