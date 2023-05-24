The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Reducing Sheep Burps Could Help Curb Greenhouse Gases

    A couple in England are breeding "ultra-low emission" sheep to reduce methane gas emissions and combat climate change.

    Monique Merrill
    Rob and Jo Hodgkins, sheep farmers in southern England, have taken up an unconventional strategy to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. As initially reported by Semafor, the Hodgkins are attempting to breed "ultra-low emission" sheep, which could significantly reduce methane production within their flock of approximately 2,300 animals.

    Like cows and other ruminants, sheep emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas, when they burp. As per EPA estimates, methane's warming impact is around 28 times stronger than carbon dioxide over a century.

    Intriguingly, methane emissions are a heritable trait among sheep. This discovery spurred the Hodgkins to study their sheep's emissions more closely. They test these emissions using a chamber that accommodates 120 sheep at a time.

    During the digestive process, ruminants' multi-chambered stomachs produce methane gas, which is subsequently released through burping.

    Rob Hodgkins anticipates a significant shift towards offsetting carbon emissions in agriculture over the next five to ten years. He believes both consumers and buyers will place a premium on livestock bred to be low-emitting. “The purpose of the project fundamentally is to make sure our farm is secure and profitable in the future,” Rob Hodgkins told Semafor.

    A small British breed of sheep known for excellent wool.
    (Jonathan Kirn/Getty images)

    The Hodgkins raise a sheep breed genetically linked to one that New Zealand scientists have been selectively breeding for 15 years to decrease their methane emissions. Their research led to a 13% emissions reduction over three sheep generations.

    Despite these advancements, cows still top the list as the highest methane emitters among livestock, contributing to about 32% of all human-induced methane emissions globally.

