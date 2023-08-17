‘Miracle House’, Built Like a Bunker, Survives Maui Fires Without a Scratch
While most of the surrounding homes were made from wood, the owners instead lined the walls of their house with concrete
Among the debris and charred trees that dotted the landscape in the town of Lahaina following the deadliest U.S. fire in more than a century, Kazuichi Tamura's bunker-like home appeared to somehow remain untouched, one of several houses to make it through the devastation apparently unscathed.
Tamura's granddaughter, Pattie, confirmed that her family's home had survived by identifying the ashen remains of a Hard Rock Cafe that had recently closed just down the block, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Pattie said that Kazuichi and his wife Kou, whose sewing studio also survived the blaze, died years ago but that the home is now in the care of her cousin, who lives in California and is currently renovating it.
Pattie believes that the house survived because it was made from cement to protect against Hawaii's insects and humidity. A carport and guest house also miraculously survived unscathed.
No one was home when the wildfire descended on Lahaina, located on the western edge of Maui.
Kazuichi reportedly built the house himself after retiring from work at a nearby sugar mill in the 1950s. While most of the surrounding homes were made from 19th-century wood, Kazuichi used a formidable lining of concrete for his home's foundation. Pattie says the walls are so thick that guests have to step outside to hear the roar of the Pacific, even though its waves lap up to the abutting street.
Authorities announced Wednesday that at least 110 people had died in the fires. That number is expected to rise.
The scene of the Tamuras' home standing against its charred surroundings, mirrored the historic Maria Lanakila Church, which was also spared in the blaze.
Pattie said she and her cousins plan to visit the scene when authorities deem it safe to do so.
“It will be devastating to see the town again,” she told The Chronicle. “It will hurt.”
