Red-Roofed House Among Few ‘Miracle Homes’ Spared in Deadly Maui Blaze

A former resident of the home said it was a miracle that it managed to survive since it was made entirely of wood

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
JWPlayer

A coastal home in West Maui with a distinctive red roof somehow managed to remain entirely unscathed, even as its surroundings were reduced to ash and rubble in the wildfires that have so far killed at least 110 people.

Julie Griffin told The Messenger she once lived in the home with her late husband, Donald Salady, while he was the human resources director at the Pioneer Mill Company.

A scattering of houses and a historic church managed to survive the blazes, which swept across Lahaina last week. But some had unique properties that made them less susceptible to fire. One home was built with thick walls made of concrete to protect against bugs and humidity.

Griffin, who lived on Maui for six years in the '90s, said she wasn't sure how her former home managed to avoid destruction, even as photos showed that neighboring properties had been decimated.

An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"271 Front Street is still a miracle house — and still mysterious as to why it survived since it is all wood and single wall construction," she said.  

"We were the last people from the plantation who were blessed to live there and many people visited us and have [fond] memories of the home and Maui."

The home was either built or moved to its current location in 1925, according to the Historic Hawai'i Foundation. It was sold by the company in 1994 and was rehabilitated from 2021 to 2022.

