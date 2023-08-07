Recycling Plant Fire Could be Burning Hazardous Plastic Material for Days, Officials Warn

Fire crews are battling a large fire at a recycling plant in New Mexico, and are warning that hot spots could be burning plastic long after the fire is put out.

Officials with the Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue said the fire, which started Sunday afternoon, could burn for “potentially days,” KOAT Channel 7 reported.

Video posted to Twitter shows large plumes of gray smoke rising up. Albuquerque Fire said in the tweet, posted Sunday evening, that the fire is not under control and advised people to stay out of the area.

The fire was originally small but grew in size and spread quickly after fire crews arrived, turning into a multi-alarm and multi-jurisdictional blaze, Albuquerque Fire said.

So far, there have been no reported injuries.

City officials said the plastic that’s getting burned in the fire might contain hazardous pollutants and issued a health alert for Albuquerque.

Fire crews said the winds are pushing the smoke and flames toward areas that are less densely populated.