Recovering Drug Addict Told by Judge She’ll Never Be Rehabilitated Returns to His Courtroom as Successful Lawyer

A recovering drug addict once told by a judge she was destined to be a repeat offender has turned her life around, becoming a criminal defense attorney in Minnesota.

Sarah Gad was a medical student when she was seriously injured in a 2012 car crash, according to a recent KMSP-TV profile on the lawyer, who recently helped clear her client, Ben Richardson, of a murder charge.

Doctors prescribed Gad opioids for the pain, which she began to abuse. Over the course of the following three years, Gad was in and out of jail, following seven felony drug convictions. During her last 27-day stint behind bars, Gad was stabbed, beaten, and sexually assaulted, and she realized she needed to change.

"I was in medical school, you know, a top 15 institution, and suddenly, I'm a convicted felon with a drug problem," Gad told the station.

Enter Kathleen Zellner, the attorney made famous for her work on Steven Avery's case, which was highlighted in the popular Netflix series "Making a Murderer." As Gad was struggling to overcome her addiction, Zellner offered her a job at her law firm.



Nothing was the same after that.

"I found the work to be very rewarding," Gad said. She applied to University of Chicago Law School and was accepted. Facing more jail time for her repeat offenses, Gad wasn't even sure she'd be able to attend. But a judge, who had said in court she was an addicted recidivist who was beyond rehabilitation, took mercy on Gad.

"I started law school with an ankle monitor," she says with a laugh. Gad graduated in 2020, and has had her law license for a year now. She started her own firm, and has handled over 21 cases within the last year — and all have ended in acquittals.

Recently, Gad bumped into that same judge who thought she was a hopeless cause. "It was crazy running into ... the judge who presided over my drug convictions," Gad admits. "And he was like, 'What are you doing out here?' I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I just, you know, I'm out here working now.''"

The station reached out to Zellner for her thoughts.



"I recognized her enormous potential for making a real contribution to society and I tried to influence her in that direction, Zellner said. "She has transformed herself from a criminal defendant into a champion for the legally oppressed. All she needed was a second chance."