Records Reveal Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Colorful History With IRS, Courts - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Records Reveal Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Colorful History With IRS, Courts

Records show the architect owes thousands in back taxes and has filed several lawsuits seeking damages from other drivers

Published |Updated
Megan McCarthy
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rex Heuermann, the Massapequa Park, NY man accused in the Long Island Gilgo Beach murders, has previously faced judgment in a court of law, according to records.

Records reviewed by CNN show that the New York City-based architect owed $425,000 to the IRS at one point, going back to 2005, with around half of that figure dismissed after the IRS filed tax lien releases.

The records show Heuermann and his wife Asa Ellerup owing $81,500 in personal state income taxes.

CNN also noted Heuerman's filed lawsuits against drivers he accused of injuring him in car accidents. According to CNN, Heuermann has filed at least four cases, with three already settled or discontinued and the last one still pending.

Read More
Rex Heuermann on the RH-Architecture web site.
Rex Heuermann worked as an architect in New York City. This image his from the RH-Architecture website.rh-architecture.com

Heuermann was taken into police custody on Thursday after being identified as a suspect in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near Long Island's Gilgo Beach around a decade ago. Prosecutors in Suffolk County believe there is enough evidence to connect him to the death of a fourth victim.

In total, police found the remains of 11 people — 10 adults and a toddler — between 2010 and 2011 along a stretch of coastal highway.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.