Records Reveal Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Colorful History With IRS, Courts
Records show the architect owes thousands in back taxes and has filed several lawsuits seeking damages from other drivers
Rex Heuermann, the Massapequa Park, NY man accused in the Long Island Gilgo Beach murders, has previously faced judgment in a court of law, according to records.
Records reviewed by CNN show that the New York City-based architect owed $425,000 to the IRS at one point, going back to 2005, with around half of that figure dismissed after the IRS filed tax lien releases.
The records show Heuermann and his wife Asa Ellerup owing $81,500 in personal state income taxes.
CNN also noted Heuerman's filed lawsuits against drivers he accused of injuring him in car accidents. According to CNN, Heuermann has filed at least four cases, with three already settled or discontinued and the last one still pending.
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Smirks in Court as He’s Charged in 3 Murders
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Accused Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Due Back in Court Tuesday
- Here’s How Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Was Finally Caught
- Criminologists Who Profiled Gilgo Beach Serial Killer in 2011 Say Rex Heuermann Fits Description
Heuermann was taken into police custody on Thursday after being identified as a suspect in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near Long Island's Gilgo Beach around a decade ago. Prosecutors in Suffolk County believe there is enough evidence to connect him to the death of a fourth victim.
In total, police found the remains of 11 people — 10 adults and a toddler — between 2010 and 2011 along a stretch of coastal highway.
