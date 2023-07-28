Chilling Threats to Crypto Influencer Found Dead in Suitcase: ‘I’m Going to Gouge Out Your Eyes’

A cryptocurrency influencer whose body parts were found in a suitcase and backpack in Buenos Aires, recorded angry, threatening exchanges with enemies months before his death.

Fernando Pérez Algaba's remains were discovered near a park earlier this week, after he went missing on July 19.

Authorities told local media that the limbs were "cleanly amputated."

More details have emerged in Argentinian media as the investigation into his suspicious death continues, including audio recordings reportedly found on the 41-year-old's phone.

La Nacion has some of the clips, in which Algaba is heard speaking with one acquaintance at a bar earlier this year.

"I'm not going to kill you, I'm going to do something worse to you," one clip translates as. "I'm going to gouge out your eyes and cut off your hands so that you can't count money in your life anymore, I swear on my children that I have no problem going to jail."

That quote comes from Gustavo Iglesias, who La Nacion said was owed money by Valgaba.

The Télam news agency said Algaba owed Iglesias around $70,000, one of many debts reportedly owed by the victim.

Iglesias and his son both appeared in court to testify that they had been owed money and the father confirmed his voice was the one heard in the recording.

Another clip, lasting around 20 minutes, includes Iglesias telling Algaba that he has "ruined" his son because of his financial practices.

Algaba's big debt problem

Algaba reportedly lost a large amount of money in late 2022, which had been invested in cryptocurrency.

“Hello, well, in principle I apologize to all the people that I failed them and I could not pay them what they gave me," he reportedly said in a note left on his phone in October 2022. "At first this started as an investment in cryptocurrencies and, little by little, it got out of hand.

"Nothing that happened was on purpose. In each new attempt to get ahead there was always the possibility of recovering what was lost. And there was the mistake."

The victim's Instagram account still showed a different side, however, with photos of Algaba in high-end cars and wearing designer gear.

In multiple interviews with local media, he painted a picture of a rags-to-riches story, even as the debts mounted.

Télam reported Friday that the investigation continues with prosecutors seeking testimonies from friends, family and acquaintances, as well as analyzing notebooks and the content on Algaba's phone.

It remained unclear where the murder had taken place or who the suspects might be.