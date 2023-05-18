The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Record Number of Americans Sour on Homeownership as Prices, Rates Skyrocket

    People are extremely pessimistic about the housing market.

    Nick Gallagher
    Grace Cary/Getty Images

    Only around one in five Americans believe it's a good time to purchase a home, down from 53 percent in 2021, according to a new Gallup poll.

    It's just the second time since 1978 that more than half of the country has said it's a bad time to buy.

    Rising mortgage rates combined with a tight market due to low inventory have led many Americans to feel that purchasing their own home -- the so-called "American Dream" of buying a house to build intergenerational wealth -- is no longer attainable.

    Two decades ago, a record 81 percent of Americans believed it was a good time to purchase a home, according to the same Gallup survey. That optimism, coupled with low rates and rising prices, led in part to the housing "bubble" that occurred in the first half of 2007 — and the financial crisis that followed.

    Even as home values have begun to fall in large swaths of the country, 56 percent of Americans believe prices will rise throughout the year. Just 19 percent say prices will continue to fall. The median home price in the first quarter of 2023 is now $436,800, according to Gallup, down from $479,500 at the end of last year.

