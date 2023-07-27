Record-High Daily Temperatures Have Been Recorded 29,360 Times in 2023 So Far

This year's deadly, record-breaking high temperatures are set to make July the hottest month ever documented globally — prompting a dire warning Thursday from the head of the United Nations.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

Across the U.S., record-high daily temperatures have been recorded 13,866 times this year, according to data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

They include 2,282 records set this month and 499 times in just the past seven days.

Worldwide, the figures are 29,360 this year, 4,218 this month and 698 during the past week, according to the NOAA.

A man runs along a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on July 13. AP Photo/Michael Probst

Heat waves have killed more than 100 people in the United States and India this summer.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, health officials confirmed 25 heat-related fatalities as of Saturday, with 249 deaths still under investigation.

Maricopa is home to America's hottest big city, Phoenix, which has recorded an unprecedented 27 straight days and counting of 110 degrees or higher.

Earlier this month, July 3 became the world's unofficial hottest day, with an average temperature of 62.6 degrees, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer.

But that distinction only lasted until July 4 and was surpassed again two days later, when the average global temperature reached 63 degrees.

The World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said there have been a record 16 days this month when the Earth's temperature increase has exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, over pre-industrial times.

The cap — set by the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change — has been temporarily broken before but never in July.

“Unless an ice age were to appear all of sudden out of nothing, it is basically virtually certain we will break the record for the warmest July on record and the warmest month on record,” Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo told the Associated Press.

Although global temperature records only date to the 1940s, climate scientist Karsten Haustein of Germany's Leipzig University said tree rings, ice cores and other evidence suggest this month is the hottest in about 120,000 years.

“It’s way beyond everything we see,” Haustein said during a news conference.

“We are in absolutely new record territory.”

With the Associated Press