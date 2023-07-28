Bird flu is spreading like wildfire across northern Europe and Scandinavia, forcing farmers and public health officials in Norway and Finland to cull farm birds as a precaution to protect citizens against potential spillover into humans.

To put the outbreak in context, in a single Norwegian town in the Finnmark region called Vadso, more than 10,000 dead birds have already been found, officials told reporters. There is also a travel ban in effect across the area centering on several nature reserves.

"The outbreaks we are seeing in various places in Finnmark this year are much larger than we have seen in the past in Norway," said Noway’s Food Safety authority’s chief veterinary officer, Ole-Herman Tronerud.

The H5N1 virus has spread rapidly through Europe this summer: In May and June, French farmers led a cull of domestic farm birds, affecting the country's supply of eggs and poultry. And in Scotland and Ireland, mass deaths of seabirds have been discovered on beaches on the islands and mainland. An Irish conservation group described the outbreaks in June as "alarming and unprecedented."

Dead birds are collected along the coast in the Vadso municipality of Finnmark in Norway following a major outbreak of bird flu on July 20, 2023. OYVIND ZAHL ARNTZEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

The H5N1 virus is capable of spreading from birds to mammals like cats and mink — and sometimes to humans. In Finland, 20 mink farms have confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of eight in one week.

In a statement on its website, Finland’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said “exceptionally large numbers of deaths” have been recorded in birds this summer. While transmission to humans is rare, they warned that it is possible if a person handles an infected bird or an infected animal's remains.

The countries' individual governments are working with the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to contain the outbreak.

Earlier this summer, European health officials warned that surging levels of bird flu have raised the risk of human infection. More immediately, the outbreak could affect people in another way: Past outbreaks of bird flu in 2022 led to a surge in egg prices.