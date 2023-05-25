The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Record 24,699 Invasive Lionfish Caught in Florida Competition

    Nearly 150 divers competed in the tournament for prize money totaling more than $100,000

    Eli Walsh
    Nearly 25,000 lionfish were caught recently at the world’s largest lionfish event along Florida’s Gulf Coast, a record total in an annual competition to remove the invasive species.

    Divers in the fifth annual Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament caught and removed 24,699 lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico in Okaloosa County in the Florida panhandle. That total was nearly 11,000 more than were caught during the two-day competition in 2022, according to Okaloosa County officials.

    “We are thankful for all of the divers and sponsors who helped make this event so successful,” said Trey Goodwin, the chair of the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners.

    Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific and the Red Sea, but began appearing off Florida’s Atlantic coast in 1985 and off the Gulf Coast in 2010.

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages people to catch and remove the species from the state’s waters, as it competes with native predatory fish and damages reef ecosystems.

    Lionfish also have 18 venomous spines that they use defensively and can cause painful stings that are not generally fatal but can cause severe muscle aches, paralysis and severe or persistent pain at the sting site, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

    Nearly 150 divers competed in the tournament for prize money totaling more than $100,000. The competition coincided with the fifth annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival in Destin, Florida.

    “Every year this event gets bigger and bigger and wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support,” said Alex Fogg, a coastal resource manager for the Destin and Fort Walton Beach tourism agency, which co-hosted the competition. “We know that lionfish removal events have significant positive impacts on the local ecosystem.”

