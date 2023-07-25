‘Reckless, Unprovoked, Unprofessional’ – US Slams Russia After Another Drone Is Attacked With Flares Over Syria

A Russian fighter plane damaged a U.S. drone over Syria on Sunday in the latest example of provocative moves by Moscow in a region where American and Russian forces often overlap.

The American MQ-9 Reaper drone was on a mission against the Islamic State terrorist group in northeastern Syria when the Russian jet attacked it with flares.



"On 23 July, 2023 at 12:23 a.m. (EST) Russian fighter aircraft flew dangerously close to a U.S. MQ-9 drone on a defeat-ISIS mission, harassing the MQ-9 and deploying flares from a position directly overhead, with only a few meters of separation between aircraft," Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich said in a statement.

One of the flares hit the drone, "severely damaging its propeller," Grynkewich said. The aircraft was able to limp back to base.

The Sunday incident is the latest in a series of close encounters between Russian jets and U.S. aircraft over Syria. All but one of the events involved MQ-9 drones.

In this screengrab of a video clip released by the United States Defense Department's European Command, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet flies near an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, spraying what the US government says is jet fuel, on March 14, 2023 over the Black Sea near Crimea. On a final pass, the Russian jet allegedly collided with the drone, damaging its propeller, forcing it to be brought down in the Black Sea. US Defense Department European Command via Getty Images

Nine days ago, the Air Force said, a Russian Su-35 fighter placed the crew of a manned MC-12 surveillance turboprop in danger by forcing it to fly through wake turbulence.

Video of Sunday’s incident posted to Twitter by the Air Force showed a Russian fighter jet, painted in blue camouflage and bearing the letter “Z,” nosing up close to the American drone before dropping objects on it from above.



"The Russian fighter's blatant disregard for flight safety detracts from our mission to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS,” Grynkewich. “We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior."

Earlier this month Russian pilots dropped parachute flares into the paths of U.S. drones on two consecutive days over Syria. Russia claimed the drones had entered airspace designated for a Russian-Syrian counter-drone exercise.

On 14 March, a Russian Su-27 intercepted and damaged an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, causing it to crash.