Rebuilding After The Deadly, Devastating Hawaii Wildfires Will Cost Over $5.5 Billion, FEMA Estimates
A total of 2,207 structures were destroyed or damaged and 2,170 acres burned because of the Lahaina Fire
Officials have put a price tag on rebuilding communities devastated by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, as rescuers and residents prepare for the already high death toll to climb.
Reconstructing buildings damaged by Hawaii’s wildfires in Maui County will cost over $5.5 billion, according to an estimate by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center.
A Saturday assessment by both agencies, cited by CNN, revealed that a total of 2,207 structures were destroyed or damaged and 2,170 acres burned because of the Lahaina Fire.
The blaze in Hawaii killed at least 80 people so far, while around 1,000 people went missing. The wildfire became the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii since the state was established in 1959, according to CNN.
The wildfire broke out on Tuesday and raged through the Hawaiian island, pushing residents to evacuate. Multiple fires broke out on the western side of the island.
The town of Lahaina saw the most damage, even though the fire there has been 85% contained so far. Residents have been evacuated from the town, with one couple telling CNN that they were not allowed to go back to check up on their home on Friday.
- Maui Locals Concerned Hawaii Wildfire Rebuild Could Squeeze Them Out of Their Homes
- Maui’s Beloved, Generations Old Banyan Tree Survives Devastating Hawaii Wildfires, But not Unscathed
- Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion
- Hawaiian Electric Faces Multiple Class Action Suits As Officials Work to Determine Cause of Deadly Wildfire
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After Wildfires
- Maui Local Describes Devastating Destruction Left Behind By Deadly Hawaii Wildfire: ‘Like a Bomb Was Dropped’
“The police won’t let us go to our home. We lived in the same house for 50 years since 1971,” Steve Dolan told CNN. “I wanted to go down there, see if anything’s left, but they won’t let us. We’ll deal with it and we’ll wait a week or two and we can go see what’s left and start from scratch and rebuild.”
Meanwhile, emergency crews managed to contain 100% of the fire in West Maui, according to officials. However, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said that the death toll “could go up.”
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said in a statement that the Hawaiian National Guard has been deployed to mobilize Chinook Helicopters to help contain the fire and rescue residents.
“The Army is providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island. The Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts,” the president said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui WildfiresNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews