Rebellious Texas Nuns Bar Bishop From Monastery

A group of defiant Texas nuns are refusing to allow the local bishop onto the grounds of their monastery, accusing him of "intimidation," "aggression" and "spiritual manipulation."

The conflict was triggered earlier this year when Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson investigated allegations that Reverend Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach may have "violated her vows of chastity."

But the incident appeared to have involved a single text without any physical contact, another member of the order told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Arlington said in a statement Friday that the nuns have since been “subjected to unprecedented interference, intimidation, aggression, private and public humiliation and spiritual manipulation” by Olson.

“No one who abuses us as has the current Bishop of Fort Worth has any right to our cooperation or obedience,” said the statement barring Olson and his "representatives" from the Carmelites' 70-acre property.

"We must remain independent of this Bishop until such time as he repents of the abuse to which he has subjected us, apologizes in person to our community for it and accepts to make due public reparation," the statement ordered.

The trouble started in April after Olson launched an investigation into allegations Gerlach may have violated her vows of chastity with a priest outside of the Fort Worth diocese.

Gerlach and another nun in the order then sued Olson for $1 million, accusing him of defamation and invasion of privacy. But the suit was dismissed when a judge ruled the court did not have jurisdiction over a church matter.

Olson dismissed Gerlach in June.

The local Catholic diocese told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it was aware of the “dangerously rebellious decision” by the nuns, and cited Olson's call for prayers to stop their “open disobedience,” the newspaper reported Friday.

Diocesan officials have also recently accused the nuns of hoarding “marijuana paraphernalia” and pot, and reportedly supplied photos of the alleged contraband to law enforcement.

In a lengthy, awkward YouTube video in June, Olson insisted he hadn't arranged to plant drugs in the monastery, and detailed information about the chastity investigation.

Another nun in the order has told the Star-Telegram that the alleged broken chastity vows involved a text with a priest that may have been "inappropriate." It was "never in person," she told the newspaper.