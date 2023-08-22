Realtor Arrested for Selling Home to Dog, Using Its Paws to Sign Contract

A realtor in Iran was arrested after transferring ownership of an apartment to a small dog named Chester. He later served as a witness when a woman inked the dog's paw and stamped its "signature" onto the contract.

The homeowners, who had no heirs, wanted to bequeath their residence to their beloved canine companion.

A video of the event quickly went viral on social media over the weekend, prompting authorities to take action.

"The action of this real estate consultant's office, in addition to being legally without validity and credibility, has also caused the human feelings of the society to be hurt," said deputy public prosecutor Reza Tabar, according to the non-profit Iran Human Rights Documentation Center.

The realtor's office was situated in Jannat Abad, a central neighborhood of Tehran. However, the identity of the realtor remains undisclosed.

While owning a dog is legal in Iran, it's often met with disapproval by conservative leaders. Many believe pets represent "unclean" symbols of Westernization according to the BBC. In the previous year, Iranian legislators proposed a bill requiring pet owners to gain approval from a committee and pay approximately $800 to keep commonplace pets like cats and rabbits.

Dr. Payam Mohebi, the president of the Iran Veterinary Association, told the outlet that lawmakers once contemplated confiscating domestic pets to relocate them to zoos or deserts.

Fortunately, these plans were never executed.