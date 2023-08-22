Realtor Arrested for Selling Home to Dog, Using Its Paws to Sign Contract
The homeowners said they wished to gift their apartment to their fluffy canine companion because they had no other heirs
A realtor in Iran was arrested after transferring ownership of an apartment to a small dog named Chester. He later served as a witness when a woman inked the dog's paw and stamped its "signature" onto the contract.
The homeowners, who had no heirs, wanted to bequeath their residence to their beloved canine companion.
A video of the event quickly went viral on social media over the weekend, prompting authorities to take action.
"The action of this real estate consultant's office, in addition to being legally without validity and credibility, has also caused the human feelings of the society to be hurt," said deputy public prosecutor Reza Tabar, according to the non-profit Iran Human Rights Documentation Center.
The realtor's office was situated in Jannat Abad, a central neighborhood of Tehran. However, the identity of the realtor remains undisclosed.
- Potential Homebuyers Are Deterred More by Lack of Listings Than by Affordability, Realtors Say
- Dozens of Dead Dogs Found in Freezers at Ohio Animal Rescue, Owner Arrested
- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran for Use of Co-Writers
- US Home Sales Edge Higher in May as Mortgage Rates Stabilize
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New Home
- Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix Heat
While owning a dog is legal in Iran, it's often met with disapproval by conservative leaders. Many believe pets represent "unclean" symbols of Westernization according to the BBC. In the previous year, Iranian legislators proposed a bill requiring pet owners to gain approval from a committee and pay approximately $800 to keep commonplace pets like cats and rabbits.
Dr. Payam Mohebi, the president of the Iran Veterinary Association, told the outlet that lawmakers once contemplated confiscating domestic pets to relocate them to zoos or deserts.
Fortunately, these plans were never executed.
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Lt. Antonio Bailey, Guard Who Kept Dollar General Shooter From Entering College, Details Chilling EncounterNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- University of North Carolina Campus Shooting: Police Release Photo of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ PersonNews