Reality Winner Posts Own Mug Shot to Mock Trump
Not so 'funny now,' tweets Air Force vet imprisoned for leaking classified information on Russian hacking attempts to interfere with 2016 election
Air Force veteran Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking a classified document about Russian hacking attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, tweeted her own mug shot on Thursday as a dig at Donald Trump.
"Probably not as funny now," Winner noted sarcastically after Trump had his very own scowling mug shot — his first — taken in Georgia Thursday when he surrendered to face felony charges linked to his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Winner, who was a National Security Agency contractor at the time, was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2018 after she leaked a classified report on Russian hacking to The Intercept.
It was the longest sentence ever imposed for the unauthorized release of government information to the media. She was 27.
Scores of supporters responding to her tweet Thursday hailed her for leaking the information, and slammed the former president, with some predicting that history would one day vindicate Winner.
Another derisive anti-Trump post featured President Joe Biden's "mug shot" — drinking from a coffee mug decorated with a laser-eyed "Dark Brandon."
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also got in on the action.
But supporters of Trump also posted their own — fake — mug shots in solidarity with the former president.
