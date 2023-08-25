Reality Winner Posts Own Mug Shot to Mock Trump - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Reality Winner Posts Own Mug Shot to Mock Trump

Not so 'funny now,' tweets Air Force vet imprisoned for leaking classified information on Russian hacking attempts to interfere with 2016 election

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Air Force veteran Reality Winner, imprisoned for leaking a classified document about Russian hacking attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, tweeted her own mug shot on Thursday as a dig at Donald Trump.

"Probably not as funny now," Winner noted sarcastically after Trump had his very own scowling mug shot — his first — taken in Georgia Thursday when he surrendered to face felony charges linked to his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Winner, who was a National Security Agency contractor at the time, was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2018 after she leaked a classified report on Russian hacking to The Intercept.

It was the longest sentence ever imposed for the unauthorized release of government information to the media. She was 27.

Scores of supporters responding to her tweet Thursday hailed her for leaking the information, and slammed the former president, with some predicting that history would one day vindicate Winner.

Reality Winner takes a dig at Donald Trump with her own mugshot.
Reality Winner takes a dig at Donald Trump with her own mugshot.Reality Winner/X
Read More

Another derisive anti-Trump post featured President Joe Biden's "mug shot" — drinking from a coffee mug decorated with a laser-eyed "Dark Brandon."

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also got in on the action.

But supporters of Trump also posted their own — fake — mug shots in solidarity with the former president.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.