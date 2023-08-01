Real Estate Agent Fined $15,000 for Swigging Milk From Homeowner’s Fridge
'I want you to make yourself at home, but that's not making yourself at home'
A Canadian real estate agent will have to shell out over $15,000 after he was caught on a surveillance camera sneaking into a homeowner's fridge and taking a gulp of milk straight from the carton.
Mike Rose was reportedly waiting for his clients to arrive at a house he planned to show them in Kamloops, B.C. when he decided to peruse the refrigerator without the homeowner's consent in July 2022.
Lyska Fullerton, who owns the home, said she couldn't believe what she'd seen when she first watched the security footage. "Shocked doesn't even cover it," she told CFJC Today after the incident. "It was just disbelief."
Fullerton said that upon further review, her camera also showed Rose browsing the contents of the fridge on previous occasions and breaking the arm of her couch by sitting on it.
"I want you to make yourself at home, but that's not making yourself at home," she said.
- California School District Fined $1.5 Million for Rejecting Textbook with References to Harvey Milk
- Kendra Wilkinson Says She ‘Lost Everything’ From ‘Girl’s Next Door’ Before Finding Real Estate Success (Exclusive)
- ‘Grave Dancer’ Real Estate Legend Sam Zell Dies
- The $1.5 Trillion Mortgage Crisis Looming for Commercial Real Estate
- Most Popular States for Foreign Real Estate Buyers
Rose apologized in a statement to CFJC last year. "I have never done this kind of thing before, nor will I ever behave this way again," he said. "I will be spending the next few weeks considering my actions, better understanding why I would do this, and work to ensure this kind of behavior never occurs again."
The British Columbia Financial Services Authority (BCFSA), which supervises financial transactions in the province, called the act "unbecoming of [Rose's] brokerage and fellow real estate agents" in a consent order filed on July 18.
Rose will be charged an additional $1,900 in "enforcement expenses" to the agency, which said it inflicted a harsher penalty because the act was committed during the pandemic.
