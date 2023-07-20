Carlee Russell Tweeted That God Was ‘Looking Out’ for Her the Day She Vanished

Carlee Russell appeared to tweet that she had a great day and God was looking out for her just before she disappeared on July 13.

Russell, 25, vanished last week after calling 911 around 9:30 p.m. and saying she saw a toddler on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama. By the time police arrived, she was gone and had left behind her car and phone. Two days later, she showed up at her parents' house and told police she had been abducted and escaped her kidnapper.

But Hoover police called her account into question on Wednesday, saying they have been unable to verify any of the details of her abduction and that they do not believe there was ever a toddler on the side of the road.

Russell’s tweets give a small window into her mood on the day of the disappearance.

In the hour before she called the police, she tweeted. "today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!”

About a minute later, she wrote "someone to tell you 'i love you' and don’t got a reason."

Around 25 minutes later, she tweeted again, saying "yeah i want a family now."

Police said Russell agreed to an initial interview after she returned home, but has not given a follow-up interview that they requested.

In a press conference Wednesday, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said Russell had Googled the movie "Taken" and information about Amber Alerts the day before she disappeared.

“I do think it is highly unusual that the day someone gets kidnapped, that seven, eight hours before that they are searching the internet, Googling the movie 'Taken” about an abduction," Derzis said. "I find that very strange, yes."

Russell, a nursing student who worked at a spa, tweeted on July 8, "my job is really starting to get on my dang nerves." Police said she took a few items including a roll of toilet roll from the spa the evening she disappeared, but those items were not in her abandoned car that police found after she disappeared.

A few hours before tweeting about her job, she also wrote, "everyone wants to feel wanted."

In June, Russell wrote a cryptic tweet about betrayal, saying, "you think you have a bond with someone until they show you you never did." She also wrote that month, "you think you close with somebody, whole time they do you worse than your enemies."