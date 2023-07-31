Read Child-Killer ‘Doomsday’ Mom Lori Vallow Daybell’s Off-The-Charts Plea for Leniency

Convicted murderer and "Doomsday" mother Lori Vallow Daybell made a bizarre series of statements in court Monday ahead of sentencing, claiming she regularly speaks to the children she murdered.

Vallow Daybell claimed she is routinely visited by the spirits of her two children, whom she killed, as well the deceased ex-wife of her husband whom she conspired to murder, and that they are all "happy and busy."

The comments went on for some eight-and-a-half minutes inside an Idaho courtroom Monday, moments before she was sentenced her to three consecutive life terms.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty by a Boise jury in May for the murders of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16.

Read her full comments:

I would like to start by quoting John from the New Testament in the Bible. In John chapter eight verse seven, Jesus says, 'You that is without sin among you, let him cast first cast a stone out her.' Then in first verse 15, Jesus says, 'Ye judge after the flesh, I judge no man. And yet if I judge, my judgment is true.'

Jesus knows me. And Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children, and Tammy.

Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered. In this case, accidental deaths happen, suicides happen, fatal side effects from medications happen.

I have a different perspective in life because in 2002, when I was pregnant with Tylee, I died in the hospital while in labor with her. They tried to stop my labor. They put me on the table and they put something in my IV and I felt my spirit falling to the floor.

I was standing near my pregnant body watching the doctors tried to revive me, which took them a few minutes. In that time, my sister, Stacy, was standing to my left. I turned to hug her and was surprised that her spirit was as tangible as a physical body because I knew I was in spirit and she was in spirit.

She said she needed to show me some things and we went to heaven.

I later returned to my body. Because of this experience, I have access to heaven and the spirit world.

Since then, I have had many communications from people now living in heaven, including my children Tylee Ashlyn and Joshua Jackson; my sisters, Stacy and Lolly; my aunts and my uncles; and my grandparents. I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, the Savior of this world and our Heavenly Parents. I've had many angelic visitors [who] have come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me.

Because of these communications, I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend Tammy Daybell. I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy.

I have always mourned the loss of my loved ones and I have lost many in this mortal world. However, I know that more than most people, I know where they are now, and what they're doing. I know how wonderful heaven is and I'm homesick for it every single day. I know we all lived in heaven before we were born on earth, and we were all adult spirits in the heavenly realm. We chose to come to earth as mortals.

Heaven is more wonderful than you can possibly imagine.

I do not fear death, but I look forward to it. I do not I did not want to return to my body when I was out of it. Even though my son Colby, who I adored more than anything, was only six years old at the time and I was about to give birth to this new baby girl that I wanted so badly. I was a young mother and you would think I wouldn't want to leave my children but as I stood in heaven, I did not want to go back. I thought they would be fine without me because I was peaceful and I was happy and I was home.

But then I was told by Jesus that I needed to go back and complete things that I had covenanted or promised to do before I was born. This caused me a lot of distress because I knew heaven was my real home. And I only wanted to be there. I was free from pain, emotional and physical.

But then I was shown how I would help my children and others in the future. So ultimately, I did agree to go back to my body.

Tylee has visited me. She is happy and very busy. Tylee is free now from all the pains of her life.

Tylee suffered horrible physical pain her whole life. I sat with Tylee in the hospital year after year after year, while she screamed in pain when the morphine wasn't even enough to take away the pain of her pancreatitis. I sat there while she cried and I held back her hair while she threw up and I am the only person on this earth who knows how much Tylee suffered in her life. She had pain every single day. She never felt good.

Her body did not work right and I don't know if that was from complications for me dying while she was being born, or something else but she had a very difficult life.

She was sexually abused by her own biological father since she was three years old, and she was forced by family court to go visit him for 10 years against her will. I fought for her in court. I protected her. I tried to protect her with my whole life. I tried to protect her. I worried about her every single day.

Tylee had to get her GED because she couldn't go to school every day because she never felt good. She felt sick.

Nobody knows this because Tylee, like myself, tries to put on a good front, tries to be a happy person, tries to have hope in life, tries to know that she's here for a purpose and that she has an eternal purpose to be on this earth. But I never stopped worrying about her.

One of the times that Tylee came to me as a spirit after she died, she said -- she commanded me -- and she said to me, 'Stop worrying mom. We are fine.' She knows how I worry and how I miss her.

The first time JJ visited me after he passed away, he put his arm around me and he said to me, 'You didn't do anything wrong, mom. I love you. And I know you loved me every minute of my life.'

JJ, Joshua Jackson, was an adult spirit, and he was very, very tall when he put his arm around me. He is busy. He is engaged. He has jobs that he does bear and he is happy where he is.

His life was short, but JJ's life was meaningful. JJ was a wonderful person and touched the lives of everyone and I adored him every minute of his life.

My eternal friend Tammy Daybell has visited me on several occasions. She came to bring me peace and comfort, and I know that she is extremely busy helping her family especially her children and grandchildren. And I have a great love for Tammy.

My beautiful children, Tylee Ashlyn and Joshua Jackson, rest safely this day in the arms of Jesus. My wonderful friend Tammy Daybell rests safely this day in the arms of Jesus and I look forward to the day we are all reunited and I too will rest with them in the arms of my Jesus.