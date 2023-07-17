Read Carlee Russell’s Mother’s Statement Written After Daughter Returned Home: ‘Grateful’

The mother of Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, an Alabama nursing student who vanished after allegedly stopping on a highway to help a toddler, only to suddenly reappear two days later at her family’s house, has released a statement.

“Our baby is safe!” Talitha Robinson-Russell posted on Facebook with the status "feeling blessed."

“We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends,” the post went on to say.

“Also, please consider the fact we have not slept for 3 nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted.”

The Hoover Police Department says Carlee Russell left work from a Birmingham business at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

She went to pick up food from a nearby restaurant.

At about 9:34 p.m., she called 911 to report that she saw a toddler on the side of I-459 and was stopping to check on him.

Right after the 911 call, police say she called a relative and disappeared while on the phone.

She was not seen again until around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when she showed up alone at her family’s house.

Her mother says the family will give an update to the media in the near future.

“We consider the media outlets that cared enough to share this story, law enforcement agencies, special investigators, city leaders to be our friends and we will be respectful of all,” she wrote.

“For everyone that has messaged or called to rejoice with us, we are so grateful for your concern! "

"Just as we made a commitment to not entertain negative thoughts during the time our daughter was missing, we surely will not entertain negative thoughts/statements, unvalidated opinions, or sheer ignorance at such a joyous time."

The statement ended with: “We love each of you and are eternally indebted for your support and love, Be Blessed, The Russells.”

The Hoover police say they will hold an update on the case as they get more information.

They say there were no other reports of a toddler on the interstate and there were no reports made about a missing child.



