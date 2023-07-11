Razor Wire Installed on Rio Grande Is Blocking Border Patrol Agents from Helping Migrants: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Razor Wire Installed on Rio Grande Is Blocking Border Patrol Agents from Helping Migrants: Report

The barrier installed by Texas is putting migrants at greater risk of drowning, Customs and Border Protection warned in a report

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Razor wire that Texas has strung along the Rio Grande is preventing border patrol agents from reaching asylum-seekers—including families with infants—who can remain stuck in river for hours or days before being rescued, according to a report. 

The document from Customs and Border Protection and obtained by the Houston Chronicle said along with blocking agents from reaching at-risk immigrants, the razor wire is also increasing the risk of drownings.

The document was dated June 26 - just days before four migrants, including an infant, drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, the Houston Chronicle reported. 

Officials did not say whether the razor wire led to the drownings, and a Texas DPS spokesman said the migrants were found floating along the river on July 1.

Read More

Texas has strung the razor wire along a large portion of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, an area where Venezuelan and Cuban migrants have been surging across the border in the past year, the newspaper said.

The flesh-tearing barrier also has been erected across gates that the border patrol uses to reach the river. 

Some asylum-seekers say they have been stuck in the Rio Grande for hours and days while exposed to the weather with little or no help from Texas Department of Public Safety officers, the document says, the Houston Chronicle reported. 

Spools of the concertina wire were placed inside the river and are not visible, the document said, noting there is a "high risk" of injury. 

The razor wire has been a key part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 to deter immigrants from crossing the border into Texas. 

The wire was often strung along private land if the landowners gave permission.

Poncho Nevarez, a former Democratic state representative from Eagle Pass, said he permitted the Texas National Guard to erect the razor wire fence on his land more than a year ago. 

He told the Houston Chronicle that he is "about to ask them to take it off." 

Not long after the wire was installed, he found a 17-year-old girl -  pregnant, barefoot, crying and carrying a 3-year-old.

"Right off the bat, we saw how ineffective it was," he said.

The document also says that the Texas DPS has closed off some critical areas that the CBP had identified as staging points to rescue migrants exposed to the elements and process and transport them to detention centers. 

The DPS, Abbott's office, and the CBP did not respond to the Chronicle's requests for comment about the document. 

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.