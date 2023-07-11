Razor Wire Installed on Rio Grande Is Blocking Border Patrol Agents from Helping Migrants: Report

Razor wire that Texas has strung along the Rio Grande is preventing border patrol agents from reaching asylum-seekers—including families with infants—who can remain stuck in river for hours or days before being rescued, according to a report.

The document from Customs and Border Protection and obtained by the Houston Chronicle said along with blocking agents from reaching at-risk immigrants, the razor wire is also increasing the risk of drownings.

The document was dated June 26 - just days before four migrants, including an infant, drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Officials did not say whether the razor wire led to the drownings, and a Texas DPS spokesman said the migrants were found floating along the river on July 1.

Texas has strung the razor wire along a large portion of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, an area where Venezuelan and Cuban migrants have been surging across the border in the past year, the newspaper said.

The flesh-tearing barrier also has been erected across gates that the border patrol uses to reach the river.

Some asylum-seekers say they have been stuck in the Rio Grande for hours and days while exposed to the weather with little or no help from Texas Department of Public Safety officers, the document says, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Spools of the concertina wire were placed inside the river and are not visible, the document said, noting there is a "high risk" of injury.

The razor wire has been a key part of Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 to deter immigrants from crossing the border into Texas.

The wire was often strung along private land if the landowners gave permission.

Poncho Nevarez, a former Democratic state representative from Eagle Pass, said he permitted the Texas National Guard to erect the razor wire fence on his land more than a year ago.

He told the Houston Chronicle that he is "about to ask them to take it off."

Not long after the wire was installed, he found a 17-year-old girl - pregnant, barefoot, crying and carrying a 3-year-old.

"Right off the bat, we saw how ineffective it was," he said.

The document also says that the Texas DPS has closed off some critical areas that the CBP had identified as staging points to rescue migrants exposed to the elements and process and transport them to detention centers.

The DPS, Abbott's office, and the CBP did not respond to the Chronicle's requests for comment about the document.