Homelessness, Drug Abuse and Expulsion: The Real Story Behind the ‘Queen of Chaos’ and Her 10 Mugshots (Exclusive)

Rayanna Belle Brock's smiling mugshots—all 10 of them—brought her instant viral infamy. But the truth is, it all came at a devastating cost.

The 23-year-old former college student appeared to revel in her own criminal misadventures after the shots were recently shared by "Mugshawtys" —a popular Instagram page that shares pictures of attractive young women after their arrests.

But behind the images, Brock exclusively reveals to The Messenger, is a troubled life that has seen her struggle with homelessness, substance abuse, overdose, expulsion from three universities and personal tragedy.

She also blames an addiction to the antianxiety medication Xanax for her devil-may-care grin in her jailhouse booking photos.

"I think why I smiled is, honestly, because I was just high, and I just really didn't care about anything," she says.

But, through it all, the Kentucky native says she's been determined to persevere — and be honest about her faults.

"I think the biggest thing for me to do is embrace my mistakes," she tells The Messenger. "I had to learn from those mistakes. I know people think I'm just a degenerate, but I have learned from a lot of the things I've done."

Rayanna Brock Madison County Detention Center; Boyle County Sheriff's Office (2)

Unstable home life

Growing up, Brock says her parents were seldom able to care for her due to one or both either being in jail or homeless.

Still, one source of stability for Brock was her grandparents, who she lived with for most of her life, including when she was in high school.

When they died within months of each other when she was 17, Brock says the loss destabilized her world.

"I became homeless," she says of what happened following their deaths. "I mean, I didn't have any family besides them."

After briefly living with a few distant relatives, including an aunt and her great-grandmother, Brock ended up "couch hopping" weeks before her high school graduation.

But eventually, the situation became too much to handle.

"I couldn't even make it to school half the time," Brock says. "I had no way to get to school. Where I was living was so far that the buses didn't reach the house, and I didn't know where I was staying half the time."

She adds: "So, as a kid, it was very hard to manage."

Expelled 3 times

Rayanna Brock ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Despite the challenges, Brock was accepted to Georgetown College, a private Christian college in Kentucky, after she received help from a high school counselor and other administrators.

However, her stay at the school was short-lived after she was kicked out when she was caught with acid (LSD).

"That acid trip ruined me for a while," she says. "It broke me a little bit."

In the next few years, Brock would be expelled from two other colleges, including Western Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University.

(During one scary incident, Brock says she overdosed on heroin on Christmas Day, just a few months before she was kicked out of EKU in 2021.)

She also racked up multiple run-ins with police during this time, which she says were primarily spurred on by her use of Xanax, an addictive anxiety and panic disorder medication that can cause side effects such as confusion and mood swings.

In just the five years since she turned 18, Brock had been arrested on multiple charges, including probation violations, stalking, harassment, shoplifting, wanton endangerment, and evading police.

Rayanna Brock Madison County Detention Center

Her use of Xanax is also why Brock says she is smiling in so many of her mugshots.

Getting clean

Today, Brock says she is off drugs and has turned her life around after finding a support system in her boyfriend, stepfather, and other friends who can relate to her struggles.

She also plans to share her story on her TikTok page, "The Queen of Chaos."

Her dream is to return to school, and she hopes to pay things forward by becoming a counselor for drug-adducted youth — while discovering more about herself along the way.

"I've messed up," Brock says, "and I definitely regret a lot of the things I've done."

"At the same time, me going to jail all these times? That's not the real me," she continues. "That's not the real Rayanna."