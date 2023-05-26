The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Looks Back on ‘Heavy Year’ Since Actor’s Death

    A year after the Golden Globe nominee died in his sleep from cardiovascular disease, his fiancée Nittolo and daughter Karsen paid tribute

    Published |Updated
    Glenn Garner
    Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Ray Liotta's loved ones are keeping his memory alive a year after his death.

    The late Golden Globe nominee's fiancée Jacy Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta on Friday, which was the one-year anniversary of his death at age 67, by sharing throwback photos of the happy couple.

    "A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock," she began her Instagram caption. "My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down."

    Liotta died in his sleep while filming the movie Dangerous Waters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. An autopsy revealed earlier this month that the cause of death was cardiovascular disease.

    "I'll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn't say a word," Nittolo recounted. "She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window. When we landed she looked at me and said, 'Everything is going to be OK. You're going to be OK.'"

    She continued, "I walked off the plane and met Ray's sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don't know what I would have done without Linda that night."

    Nittolo further described going through "a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was."

    "It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great," she added. "You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be OK."

    Friday also marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Nittolo's grandmother, "the other love of my life and one of my favorites of all time."

    "She helped raise me," wrote Nittolo.

    The mother-of-four went on to rave about her children — Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey, as well as Liotta's daughter Karsen: "You keep me going every single day."

    Karsen also paid tribute to her father and "best friend" with some throwback photos of the two of them on her Instagram Story.

    Liotta announced his engagement to Nittolo in December 2020 after Karsen and Nittolo's son Chazz met at a party and set their parents up on a date.

