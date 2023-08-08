Raving, Naked Man Arrested for Trying to Break into Homes in North Carolina to Hide

A North Carolina man was arrested after residents called police about a "naked man running around the neighborhood" trying to break into homes, one of which had young children inside.
Ronald Jamal Billings, 30, was arrested by the Asheville Police Department on Friday after officers found him in a home under construction, the Asheville Citizen Times said.
“A homeowner told officers they heard a man yelling in their next-door neighbor's fenced-in backyard,” police spokeswoman Samantha Booth in a statement on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.
“Shortly after directing their two young children to enter the residence, the naked man jumped over the fence into their yard and attempted to enter the side door of the home where the children were,” she said.
The children are 12 and 13 years old, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Citizen Times.
Billings gave officers a fake name, Jason Hughes, and an incorrect date of birth.
Chad Conover told the newspaper he and his wife saw a naked Billings approach their door as they prepared to go out for the evening.
Billings ran away when he noticed Conover.
“I could tell he was messed up,” Conover, a postal worker, told the Citizen Times. “He was uttering that he was trying to hide.”
Earlier, Conover said he saw Billings, then in his underwear, go into a neighbor's backyard to splash himself with water from the hose. He then stripped naked.
After skulking around the neighborhood for around 45 minutes, Conover said Billings entered the crawl space of a home being built.
Officers found him there and arrested him.
Billings faces a slew of charges, including two counts of felony indecent exposure with victims under the age of 16 and one count of felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, as well as trespassing and resisting arrest.
Billings is being held on $70,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to records on Tuesday.
His next court appearance is Aug. 28.
