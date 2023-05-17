The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rastafarians Legally Allowed to Wear Dreadlocks to School

    Some Malawian children had slipped into poverty or criminal activities because they could no longer attend primary school.

    Nick Gallagher
    Holger Leue/Getty Images

    Rastafarian children in Malawi will be allowed to return to tuition-free state schools after nearly a decade-long ban because of their dreadlocks, the Guardian reported.

    The southeastern African country's high court originally ruled to allow dreadlocks in January, 2020, pending judicial review. This past March the court threw out the last government argument against dreadlocks and have sent official notice to 7,000 schools across the country informing them that it is now unconstitutional to forbid children with dreadlocks from their classrooms. This victory comes after years of campaigning from Rastafarians who said it was "archaic" to force their children to shave their heads. The government had previously considered dreadlocks "unhygienic" and required children to wear their hair short in order to be admitted into school.

    A small minority of 15,000 people in Malawi follow Rastafarianism, a religion formed in 20th-century Jamaica. Many practitioners choose to grow their hair out because of passages in the Bible that condemn cutting one's hair with a razor.

    "Cutting hair means disobeying God's commandments, according to our religious beliefs," one mother told the Guardian. "I had no choice but to cut their dreadlocks, a thing which was not easy at all."

    Now that the ban has been reversed, some Rastafarians are calling for compensation from the government because some of the community's children had slipped into poverty or criminal activities because they could no longer attend primary school.

    "We are not fighting with the government or throwing stones, but [trying] to reason with them," advocate Ezaius Mkandawire told the Guardian.

    State schools will be required to allow dreadlocks starting on June 30.

