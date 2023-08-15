Rare Wolf Pack Located Farther South Than Any in California, Surprising Wildlife Officials

California has a new gray wolf pack in town, marking a milestone for the recovering endangered species.
The pack of canines was spotted in Sequoia National Forest, located about 85 miles from Fresno, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday. The wolves are the state’s southernmost pack and are at least 200 air miles from the closest pack in northeastern California.
The wildlife agency received a wolf sighting report in July and investigated the claim in Sequoia, where the department found wolf tracks and other signs of wolves. The agency collected 12 scat and hair samples for genetic testing and performed a DNA analysis, which confirmed that all the samples were gray wolves, a news release from the department said.
Wildlife officials said the new pack consists of at least five wolves not previously detected in California, including one adult female, who is directly descended from the state’s first documented wolf in the state in recent history, OR7. The pack also includes four offspring, including two females and two males.
None of the samples collected came from an adult male, but the agency said the genetic profile from the offspring indicates that the breeding male is a Lassen Pack descendent.
There are three confirmed packs in California: Whaleback Pack in Siskiyou County, Lassen Pack in southern Lassen and northern Plumas counties, and Beckwourth Pack in Plumas and Sierra counties.
Gray wolves are native to California but were extirpated by the 1920s. It wasn’t until 2011 when OR7 entered the state and became the first wolf in nearly a century to make California part of his range, officials said.
Wolves are protected under California’s Endangered Species Act and are federally protected in California under the federal Endangered Species Act.
