Rare White Bison Born in Wyoming Park
The baby now gets the 'zoomies' playing with other calves
An rare white bison was born in Wyoming’s Bear River State Park.
A bison named Wyoming Hope gave birth to the 30-pound baby, whose gender is still unknown, around 6:30 a.m on May 16 near Evanston, according to a birth announcement on the park’s Facebook page.
“The cow and calf are doing great,” Park Superintendent Tyfani Sager told The Messenger.
“The calf likes to run and play with the other bison calves in what we call ‘the zoomies,'" she said.
While a white bison is rare, rarer still is an albino white bison, which is a 1-in-10 million occurrence, the National Bison Association told KUTV.
But this calf is not an albino, Sager tells The Messenger, adding that in 2021, the park obtained two white bison heifer calves.
Sager told The Messenger that the calf's genetics making it white come from Charolais cattle, rather than a fluke like albinism.
“It is still difficult to tell if it is a male or female at this time as we give the bison their space,” Sager said. “We hope to know within the next couple weeks.”
Sager told Cowboy State Daily the new baby is small, but doing well. It hasn’t been named yet, with suggestions including Liberty and Equality, she said.
A white bison is a sacred sign to the Lakota Sioux and other plains tribes, Cowboy State Daily reports.
In a Facebook post announcing the birth, park officials also warned visitors: “Please continue to give the bison room to try out motherhood and tend to their young!”
Earlier this month, Yellowstone officials euthanized a baby bison after it was rejected from its herd when a park visitor lifted the calf.
