Rare Whale Species Typically Only Seen in Deep Water Dies on Shore

A little-known deep-sea whale died after becoming stranded on a Massachusetts beach.

A marine science center calls the stranding “highly unusual.”

Seacoast Science Center's Marine Mammal Rescue Team received reports last Thursday morning from beachgoers about a live-stranded beaked whale on Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester.

Initial responders found a 788-pound Sowerby's Beaked Whale, which was lethargic while thrashing occasionally.

Initial responders were instructed to keep a safe distance from the struggling animal for safety reasons.

The 13.8-foot-long animal was in knee-deep water and the tide was beginning to recede.

According to Seacoast Science Center, the animal went into ‘death throes’ before dying on the beach.

It is highly unusual for beaked whales to become stranded as they are normally found off the continental shelf edge of the North Atlantic Ocean.

A necropsy found no significant external signs of injury. Preliminary findings showed the animal was in relatively good body condition except for signs of a parasite.

The whale was buried on-site.

Beaked whales are little-understood, deep-sea marine mammals. This animal was identified as a sub-adult, female Sowerby's beaked whale.

The whales generally prefer the cold, deep waters of the North Atlantic, diving for extended periods of time (10-28 minutes) in search of small fish.

Little is known about these marine mammals, which are difficult to research.

In a statement, the Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue said, “Although this situation resulted in an unfortunate outcome, responding teams were able to facilitate the collection of valuable scientific information that will help to advance our understanding of these amazing ocean animals.”