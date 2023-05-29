The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rare, ‘Very Aggressive’ Wildfire in Canada Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency

    'This fire has not been contained, this fire is not under control,' fire chief says

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Firefighters in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are battling a rare and highly aggressive wildfire that has burned buildings and forced residents to flee their homes.

    According to CBC, officials in Halifax — the capital of Nova Scotia — declared a local state of emergency as the fire burned on Monday. About 16,400 residents had been affected by evacuations.

    "This fire has not been contained," Deputy Chief David Meldrum of the Halifax Fire Department explained Monday, according to CTV News. "This fire is not under control."

    The "very aggressive" fire was initially reported in the Westwood Hills subdivision on Sunday afternoon and quickly spread through the area, according to the outlet.

    Read More

    Officials did not yet have an estimate on the number of structures lost so far, Meldrum said.

    Close-up of Fire Exploding and Blaze fire flame of forest fire
    (Nitat Termmee/Getty Images)

    The state of emergency will remain in effect for at least a week, according to the Guardian. As of Monday, no injuries have been reported.

    David Steeves of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables told reporters that the blaze reached a size of about 1,950 acres and has remained stable Monday despite concerns of it spreading due to winds.

    "Given the winds, there were significant concerns that the fire was going to spread in a southerly direction, but there was no significant gain or loss," he told CTV News.

    Steeves explained that warm and dry conditions in the region create a dangerous situation where fires can rapidly expand.

    According to the Guardian, fires in Nova Scotia are rare, with the largest — a blaze that spread 10 miles — occurring in 1976.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.