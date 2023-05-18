Rare, Tick-Borne Powassan Virus Kills Maine Resident
The disease proves fatal in about 10% of severe cases.
A Maine resident died of a rare, tick-borne illness that affects only about 25 people nationally each year.
The Sagadahoc County adult, whose identity was not released, died of Powassan virus while hospitalized, state health officials said Wednesday. Officials did not state the date of the patient’s death.
Symptoms of the rare virus can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, or memory loss, with more serious effects including brain or spinal cord inflammation, according to the CDC. Symptoms typically come on between a week and a month after one is bitten by an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick, though some patients never develop symptoms.
Since 2015, only about 25 cases of Powassan virus have been reported annually across the United States, officials said. The disease proves fatal in about 10% of severe cases.
There is currently no treatment for the virus, the CDC says.
Two Maine residents died of Powassan virus in 2022, and some 15 cases have been reported in the state since 2015, local news outlet WMTW reported.
Anyone who experiences symptoms of Powassan virus after being bitten by a tick is urged to contact a doctor.
