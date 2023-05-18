The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rare, Tick-Borne Powassan Virus Kills Maine Resident

    The disease proves fatal in about 10% of severe cases.

    Published
    Aaron Feis
    A Maine resident died of a rare, tick-borne illness that affects only about 25 people nationally each year.

    The Sagadahoc County adult, whose identity was not released, died of Powassan virus while hospitalized, state health officials said Wednesday. Officials did not state the date of the patient’s death.

    Symptoms of the rare virus can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, or memory loss, with more serious effects including brain or spinal cord inflammation, according to the CDC. Symptoms typically come on between a week and a month after one is bitten by an infected deer tick or woodchuck tick, though some patients never develop symptoms.

    Since 2015, only about 25 cases of Powassan virus have been reported annually across the United States, officials said. The disease proves fatal in about 10% of severe cases.

    There is currently no treatment for the virus, the CDC says.

    Two Maine residents died of Powassan virus in 2022, and some 15 cases have been reported in the state since 2015, local news outlet WMTW reported.

    Anyone who experiences symptoms of Powassan virus after being bitten by a tick is urged to contact a doctor.

