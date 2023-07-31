Rare Pink Fairy Armadillo Captured on Video in Argentina

A man in Argentina bumped into a rare pink fairy armadillo and captured it moving on video.
In an interview with The Dodo, Hugo Reguero said he had been driving down a gravel road in central Argentina when he spotted something pink on the road ahead.
"I saw something strange that was moving, so I stopped," Reguero said.
Pink fairy armadillos, according to the Smithsonian Institution, grow to be about six inches long, making them the smallest armadillo species in the world. They're rarely seen, largely because they're nocturnal and spend a lot of time underground.
In the video, which Reguero posted on Facebook and Instagram, the armadillo can be seen scurrying around on the dirt road. Reguero crouches down to get closer, and the armadillo continues scurrying.
In the caption of his Instagram post, Reguero said he felt lucky to be able to have met "this little animal that is very difficult to spot." The man echoed his feelings to The Dodo, saying he was "very happy to see him" when he stepped out of the car.
"I waited for him to move out of the road so nothing would happen to him," he said. "Afterwards, I left."
A conservation biologist in 2014 told Wired that pink fairy armadillos are sensitive creatures and can get stressed easily. So they don't make for good pets to hold in captivity, and humans should not touch them if they encounter them in the wild.
