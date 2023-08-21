Rare Hybrid Dolphins Seen Near UK: ‘A Hybrid Here Would Be Even Rarer’

Rare hybrid dolphins were spotted off the coast of England, and it is believed to be the first time they have been seen in the United Kingdom.
They were seen swimming with a pod of common dolphins near Falmouth, Cornwall, and are thought to be a hybrid of a common dolphin and a striped dolphin. They have the signature black-and-white stripes of a striped dolphin but also have the coloring of a common dolphin, per the Guardian.
The hybrid duo was spotted by a boat operated by AK Wildlife Cruises, whose crew reported them to the Sea Watch Foundation after noticing their unusual features.
While hybrids are common among dolphins, this specific kind of hybrid is quite rare. So much so, that the Sea Watch Foundation believes it is the first time they've been seen in the UK, though Professor Peter Evans, director of the foundation, said they "don't know for certain."
"I don’t know of another case in UK waters," Evans said. "Striped dolphins are still pretty rare anyway in our waters so a hybrid here would be even rarer."
- Scorching Texas Heat Has Dolphins Turning Pink, Researchers Say
- Multiple Swimmers Injured in Dolphin Attacks Off Japan Beach
- Dolphins Displaced by Hurricane Ida Rescued After 2 Years in Pond
- Pink Dolphin Captured on Video in Louisiana
- Are You A Scrunchy, Snowplow, Eggshell or Dolphin Parent?
- Another Dolphin Has Died at Struggling Florida Aquarium
- Man Caught On Camera Setting Fire to Two Tobacco ShopsNews
- Man Arrested After Neighbor Complaints Lead to Discovery of Girlfriend’s Decaying Body, Missing Daughters Found SafeNews
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews