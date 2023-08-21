Rare Hybrid Dolphins Seen Near UK: ‘A Hybrid Here Would Be Even Rarer’

Rare hybrid dolphins were spotted off the coast of England, and it is believed to be the first time they have been seen in the United Kingdom.

They were seen swimming with a pod of common dolphins near Falmouth, Cornwall, and are thought to be a hybrid of a common dolphin and a striped dolphin. They have the signature black-and-white stripes of a striped dolphin but also have the coloring of a common dolphin, per the Guardian.

The hybrid duo was spotted by a boat operated by AK Wildlife Cruises, whose crew reported them to the Sea Watch Foundation after noticing their unusual features.

While hybrids are common among dolphins, this specific kind of hybrid is quite rare. So much so, that the Sea Watch Foundation believes it is the first time they've been seen in the UK, though Professor Peter Evans, director of the foundation, said they "don't know for certain."

"I don’t know of another case in UK waters," Evans said. "Striped dolphins are still pretty rare anyway in our waters so a hybrid here would be even rarer."