A mild overnight earthquake in the New York City suburbs shook people and homes.
The magnitude 2.2 quake in Hastings-on-Hudson in Westchester County happened just before 2 a.m.
There were more than 100 reports to the United States Geological Survey from those who felt it.
Westchester resident David Smith tweeted that it only lasted a few seconds: “Bang, and house shook.” Several people responded that they had felt it too.
The shaking also was felt in New Jersey. WNBC reporter Natalie Pasquarella commented, "that was odd."
She tweeted: “Just woke up to a huge rumble…our house shook in Bergen Count, anyone else?”
“Never felt an earthquake before ...!”
She noted that her children slept right through it.
Earthquakes are rare in the New York City area.
It has experienced two damaging local earthquakes during its history. A magnitude 5.2 quake in 1737 damaged some chimneys in the city.
Another in 1884 caused scattered incidents of cracked chimneys and plaster, broken windows, and objects thrown from shelves throughout New York City and surrounding towns in New York and New Jersey, according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium.
