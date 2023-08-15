A unique costume resembling a donair sandwich wrapped in tinfoil was auctioned off in Canada, fetching nearly $12,000.

Listed on an Alberta government surplus auction site, the costume became the center of an unexpected bidding war between rival donair restaurants. The sought-after 4'8" suit was ultimately secured by the Alberta-based restaurant chain, Prime Time Donair & Poutine, for C$16,025 ($11,900).

Interestingly, the costume was originally intended for an anti-drug awareness campaign in 2015, but it never came to fruition. Now, eight years later, the donair sandwich suit is poised for its public debut.

A donair is Canada's take on the Greek gyro and Turkish doner kebab. Unique in its preparation, the donair is topped with a sauce made from evaporated or condensed milk, vinegar, and sugar, lending it a distinct sweet flavor that has made it a favorite late-night treat for Canadians.

Adil Asim, the owner of Prime Time Donair & Poutine, revealed a quirky reason for his interest in the auction: he wanted to rescue the costume's lettuce.

In Canada, the inclusion of lettuce on a donair sandwich is a contentious issue. Purists argue that an authentic donair should not contain lettuce.

"People in Halifax are purists about the donair," Canadian food writer Lindsay Wickstrom shared with the BBC. "You will be publicly shamed, even driven out of the city, for even thinking of adding lettuce to it."