Rare Dinosaur Bones From 115 Million Years Ago Found at Maryland's Dinosaur Park
News
Rare Dinosaur Bones From 115 Million Years Ago Found at Maryland’s Dinosaur Park

Experts say dinosaur fossils are exceptionally rare in the eastern United States

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
The newly discovered fossilM-NCPPC

The largest theropod fossil ever unearthed in Eastern North America has been discovered in Maryland at Prince George's County Dinosaur Park in Laurel.

State paleontologists along with volunteers found the fossil during a dig experience program at the Dinosaur Park on April 22.

"Additional fossils found nearby elevate the Dinosaur Park's classification to a 'bonebed,'" reads a statement released Wednesday on the find.

When paleontologists discover the bones of one or more species within a geologic layer, that area is designated a bonebed. "This is the first dinosaur bone bed discovered in Maryland since 1887," the statement reads.

Several ancient animal and plant fossils have been found at Dinosaur Park.

"Finding a bonebed like this is a dream for many paleontologists as they can offer a wealth of information on the ancient environments that preserved the fossils and provide more details on the extinct animals that previously may have only been known from a handful of specimens," said JP Hodnett, Prince George's County Dinosaur Park paleontologist and program coordinator.

"Most paleontologists have to travel across the country or go overseas to find something like this, so having this rare find so close to home is fantastic!"

Theropods are a group of dinosaurs with hollow bones and three toes and claws on each limb — think the Tyrannosaurus rex and the Velociraptor, both prominently featured in the classic film "Jurassic Park."

The fossil recently discovered at Dinosaur Park was a 3-foot-long shin bone.

Hodnett believes it belonged to an Acrocanthosaurus, the largest theropod in the Early Cretaceous period — estimated to measure about 38 feet long. Acrocanthosaurus teeth have been previously discovered at Dinosaur Park.

"Dinosaur fossils are exceptionally rare in the eastern US, and among these only Maryland has produced dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous Period," said Matthew Carrano, a paleontologist with the Smithsonian. "Typically, only one or two bones are found at a time, so this new discovery of a bonebed of fossils is extremely important. It is certainly the most significant collection of dinosaur bones discovered along the eastern seaboard in the last hundred years."

