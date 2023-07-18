Rare 125 Million-Year-Old Fossil Suggests Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs - The Messenger
Rare 125 Million-Year-Old Fossil Suggests Mammals May Have Hunted Dinosaurs

The fossil in question, which dates back to the Cretaceous period, shows a mammal eating a small beaked dinosaur much larger than itself

Ben Kesslen
This image provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows entangled dinosaur and mammal skeletons. Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP

Common logic suggests that when mammals and dinosaurs lived together, the former was prey that the latter hunted.

But a new discovery in China suggests the opposite: that some mammals may have hunted dinosaurs for dinner. 

The finding comes from “China’s Pompeii” — which after exploding killed species in their tracks, and then preserved them in mud and debris. 

The fossil in question, which dates back 125 million years to the Cretaceous period, shows a badger-like mammal eating a small beaked dinosaur much larger than itself. The mammal in question was equivalent to the size of a house cat and the dinosaur had a build similar to a medium-sized dog.

“It does seem like this is a prehistoric hunt, captured in stone, like a freeze frame,” said University of Edinburgh paleontologist Steve Brusatte, who reviewed the fossil but wasn’t involved in its finding.

Described Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports, the fossil shows the mammal gripping the dinosaur’s jaw and limb while biting into its ribcage. Researchers think it attacked the reptile as the volcanic flow was coming down. 

“I’ve never seen a fossil like this before,”  said study author Jordan Mallon, a paleobiologist at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

A previous fossil showed a mammal with dinosaur remains in its gut, and researchers suggested mammals might have fed on young dinosaurs and dinosaurs that were already dead. But this indicates that mammals were hunting dinosaurs larger than themselves.

“This turns the old story on its head,” Brusatte said. “We’re used to thinking of the Age of Dinosaurs as a time when dinosaurs ruled the world, and the tiny mammals cowered in the shadows.”

With The Associated Press.

