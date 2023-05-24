Fetty Wap Hit With 6 Years in Prison Over Major Cocaine Trafficking Rap

Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced Wednesday to six years in a federal prison for his role in a “sprawling” drug case that involved the trafficking of about 25 kilograms of cocaine.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

At the sentencing hearing at federal court in Long Island, the rapper apologized to his family and loved ones, a number of whom watched from the courtroom gallery.

“I’m truly sorry for any pain I have caused,” the rapper, wearing brown jail fatigues, told Judge Joanna Seybert.

He added that he would “continue to be better and grow as a man” during his time behind bars.

Before she handed down the sentence, Seybert said she was stunned by the performer’s story, noting he overcame extreme obstacles in his life to rise to international fame.

“It’s incredulous to me with the background he had and the obstacles he overcame that he threw it all away,” she said.

Federal prosecutors sought a maximum of nine years in prison for the performer, arguing in a sentencing submission that he participated in a “sprawling multi-state narcotics conspiracy” with drug traffickers who sold cocaine across the country.

The prosecutors alleged this was not Fetty Wap’s first time participating in a drug-dealing operation — and argued his 2014 hit song “Trap Queen” was an homage to time spent selling drugs in Paterson, N.J.

The rapper allegedly told probation officials that the song was “an ode to a former girlfriend who assisted him [with] a cocaine base distribution operation,” the prosecutors wrote in the submission.

On Wednesday, Fetty Wap’s attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, took issue with the argument, telling Seybert that probation officials made the conclusion after viewing interviews the rapper gave after the song became a hit — not based on statements he made to them.

She then listed a host of classic songs that glamorize drugs — including “Purple Haze” and “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” — to argue her client’s songs should not weigh in favor of a harsher sentence.

“This is music. It’s art. It’s what Mr. Maxwell does for a living,” she told the judge.

For his role in the scheme, Fetty Wap and others he deputized drove to suburban Suffolk County, Long Island, in New York, bought kilogram-quantities of cocaine and resold the drugs in his native New Jersey, federal prosecutors wrote.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Fetty Wap and DreamDoll attend Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“In total, the defendant distributed 25 kilograms of cocaine,” the sentencing submission states. The drugs would have a street value of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

When they announced charges in October 2021, federal prosecutors alleged the sprawling operation was responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms (220 lbs.) of drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

In her own submission, Macedonio urged Seybert to impose the mandatory minimum sentence of five years, arguing the rapper had fallen on tough times as the pandemic set in and needed to provide for his large family.

The musician has nine children with seven women, and is a loving father, Macedonio wrote.

“These women all report that he is a devoted father who provided financial support without question or hesitation,” she wrote. “Mr. Maxwell takes great pride in being able to support his children and the relationships he has developed with them.”

Macedonio also delved into Fetty Wap’s troubled upbringing in Paterson, a city with significant poverty and crime issues.

Fetty Wap was born with congenital glaucoma and had his left eye removed before he turned one. Because of his appearance, he was relentlessly bullied at school and dropped out in the tenth grade, according to the submission.

After he dropped out, he began sleeping in cars and at parks — but was able to achieve enormous success in the music industry because of a “true work ethic,” Macedonio wrote.

Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, the rapper was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He’ll be transported to a federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.