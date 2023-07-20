Rape Investigation Underway After Three Women Are Paraded Naked Through City

Authorities in India's northeastern Manipur state are investigating a video that appears to show at least two women being assaulted and carried naked through the streets by dozens of men.



The incident, which the BBC reports took place about three months ago, began when hundreds of members of the Meitei community entered into a village, and began pillaging and attacking residents. The mob was apparently seeking revenge for the rape and killing of a Meitei woman, which was later revealed to have never happened.



Police reportedly tried to escort five women to a local station, but they were overpowered by the mob, who forced at least three of the women to strip naked, according to Sky News.



One woman from the video was reportedly gang raped, and her brother was killed by the mob as he tried to rescue her. The father of one 20-year-old woman was also allegedly killed in the attack.



The videos, which began circulating earlier this week, have since sparked outrage across India.



The women reportedly belonged to the Kuki-Zomi ethnic group, which has been embroiled in a deadly dispute since early May over the certain benefits it receives from the government. The state had considered extending those benefits to the Meitei group, who make up the majority in the region.



At least 130 people have been killed so far in the clashes and some 40,000 have been forced out of their homes.

In his first public comments referencing the dispute, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week called the incident "shameful" and said the perpetrators would face tough prosecution.

"My heart is filled with pain, it is filled with anger," Modi said. "What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."



The women seen in the video were reportedly taken to a relief camp after escaping.



One man has been arrested so far, according to the BBC. Authorities are still searching for the other men, including some whose faces are clearly identifiable in the videos.