Mom Picks up Phone To Hear Her Terrified 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Voice, Then a Man Demanding Ransom – But It Was an AI Scam - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Mom Picks up Phone To Hear Her Terrified 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Voice, Then a Man Demanding Ransom – But It Was an AI Scam

'How am I going to get my daughter?' the frightened mother thought

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia mother picked up the phone to hear a warning that her daughter was kidnapped, then her frightened 22-year-old daughter's voice calling “Mom, mom” in the background.

Only, the voice Shelton Moore heard on the phone was not her daughter, Lauren. It was generated by artificial intelligence, part of a scam used to make a family member think their loved one is in trouble to extort ransom money.

The men on the call had demanded $50,000 from Moore. 

Her husband, who works in cybersecurity, FaceTimed their daughter, who confirmed she was not in any danger. That’s when Moore realized it was a scam.

Read More

"It was all just kind of a blur because all I was thinking was, 'How am I going to get my daughter?” Moore told WXIA-TV.

Complex computer circuitry is montaged with a person's head in an image about artificial intelligence issues.
Deepfakes are a growing concern among law enforcement and AI companies alikeJohn Lund/Getty Images

Jennifer DeStefano was the target of a similar scam.  She testified about her experience at a Senate hearing last month.

“AI is revolutionizing and unraveling the very foundation of our social fabric by creating doubt and fear in what was once never questioned, the sound of a loved one’s voice,” DeStefano told lawmakers.

Cases of AI technology being used to defraud individuals are on the rise.

Computer security company McAfee says that with a small sample of audio, scammers can clone the voice of nearly anyone and send bogus messages by voicemail or voice messaging texts.

In May, the company stated that a global study it conducted found that out of 7,000 people surveyed, one in four had experienced an AI voice cloning scam or knew someone who had. 

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning regarding the technology, classifying it as a burgeoning threat within the broader scope of synthetic media.

The scams use AI and machine learning to craft believable, realistic videos, pictures, audio, and text that depict events that never happened.

DHS advises people to independently verify money requests and to stay alert for typical scam tactics, which often involve requests for gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.