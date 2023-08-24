Ramaswamy Pulled The Trump Card At The First GOP Debate – Can It Last? 

MILWAUKEE — Vivek Ramaswamy walked onto the debate stage as a relatively unknown quantity on Wednesday night. By the time he left, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur was the most Googled politician on the stage — and across the country.

Ramaswamy’s breakout debate performance showed that he’s the only Republican presidential candidate who has learned the lessons of running for president in the Trump era. Any publicity is good publicity. Courting attacks means the attention is on you. And you can say just about anything if it sounds to voters like you actually believe what you’re saying.

“The real choice we face in this primary is this: Do you want a super PAC puppet, or do you want a patriot who speaks the truth? Do you want incremental reform, which is what you're hearing about, or do you want revolution?” Ramaswamy said on the debate stage in Milwaukee, pitching himself as a political outsider.

Vivek Ramaswamy participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Throughout the evening, Ramaswamy declared the climate change agenda a “hoax” and suggested the country is in a “cold culture civil war.” He took controversial positions on Russia and China and seemed to welcome the ire of two former governors and the former vice president.

Chris Christie told Ramaswamy that he sounded like ChatGPT, while Nikki Haley accused him of embracing a murderer for his views on the war in Ukraine. Mike Pence derided him as a “rookie” and when Ramaswamy accused Pence of using a canned one-liner, Pence threw it right back at him.

Overall, Ramaswamy’s performance was a contrast to the more measured debate postures of the others on stage, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The result: Ramaswamy received the second-most speaking time of any candidate and was named the winner by a post-debate focus group on CNN.

“A lot of people that stage are still running the race of the 1990s, and I think that's the difference,” said Michael Biundo, an adviser to the pro-Ramaswamy American Exceptionalism super PAC. Ramaswamy will take his campaign to Iowa on Friday to “barnstorm” the state and capitalize on his Wednesday night performance.

The first-time candidate made sure at the debate to praise primary frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, who skipped the event altogether. He declared Trump the best president of the 21st century and demanded the rest of the candidates promise to pardon the twice-impeached, four-time-indicted ex-president if he’s convicted of a crime.

Vivek Ramaswamy Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ramaswamy's campaign also drew a parallel with Trump the next day, saying it was unsurprising that the other candidates attacked him at the debate.

"Last night really was Vivek Ramaswamy versus the GOP establishment," said spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. "People hated Donald Trump in 2016, too, because he was the outsider. All of these guys have been in politics for their entire careers pretty much, and then someone stole the show."

Coming off of the debate stage, Ramaswamy predicted the primary will come down to a two-person race between himself and Trump, but the reality is that he is running far behind the former president, and DeSantis remains in second place.

Still, the readiness to throw punches at Ramaswamy showed that his opponents see him as a candidate on the rise, or at least an easy target. And there are plenty of topics to press him about. Ramaswamy has flip-flopped on a number of issues ranging from whether he’d pardon the Biden family to Juneteenth. He hardly voted until 2020 (he said he was jaded as a young adult), and he recently got into a spat with the press over whether he was misquoted about 9/11 conspiracy theories. Ramaswamy often suggests the “deep state” will remove President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee if he wins the Republican primary.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy (R) spar in the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pence relished in his attacks on Ramaswamy in the post-debate spin room, where candidates and their boosters review what happened on stage.

“I didn't go after anybody,” Pence said. “Where I heard other people on the stage walking away from the timeless principles that have animated the conservative movement over the last 50 years and delivered us great electoral success, and more important than that, have delivered great results for the American people, I'm going to call them out on it and will continue to do so.”

For his part, Trump appeared bemused by Ramaswamy’s on-stage performance in a Truth Social post. The former president’s allies were also happy to show him some love.

“Vivek was the only person on stage last night who understood that by making himself the center of gravity throughout the entire debate, he would end up as the winner of the debate,” said one Republican consultant who supports Trump. “While Vivek was far from perfect — at times he came across petulant on the debate stage — he at the very least understood the importance of making himself a lightning rod on stage.”

But if Ramaswamy keeps climbing in the polls, it’s not clear if that friendliness can last. While Ramaswamy’s been accused of being in cahoots with the former president, some political watchers say their dynamic is more one-sided.

“Vivek’s arrogance is what makes him say the things that he says. It’s not because he’s in some strategic alliance,” said one Republican strategist who is not affiliated with a presidential campaign. “If someone said, hey, do you trust Vivek or President Trump more? It’s like which STD would you rather have? Which socket do you want to put your finger in?”

Ramaswamy’s campaign praised Trump on Thursday, emphasizing that the pair are “friends.” In the same breath, though, Ramaswamy’s spokeswoman acknowledged that presidential politics can get nasty.

“Vivek does deeply respect Trump,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll see, right? Vivek handles criticism pretty well. And this is politics. It’s a blood sport.”