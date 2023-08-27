Ramaswamy Goes Scorched Earth On ‘Random,’ ‘Anti-Democratic’ Ukraine, Faces Foreign Policy Skepticism In Iowa 

WINTERSET, Iowa — Vivek Ramaswamy derided the Ukrainian president as “some kind of Pied Piper from Hamelin in cargo pants” and bashed the war-torn country as “random” and “anti-democratic” during a campaign swing in Iowa on Saturday, digging in as he comes under mounting scrutiny for his foreign policy views.

Ramaswamy has been criticized this week for his controversial plan to end the war in Ukraine, especially as he garners more attention — and clout — following his performance at the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur claims the skepticism is fueled by attacks from the media and his presidential campaign rivals, but even some voters who agree with much of Ramaswamy’s stump speech and see him as an “excellent messenger” sounded skeptical of his foreign policy chops this weekend.

Stumping in a VFW in Winterset on Saturday morning, Ramaswamy was pressed twice on his stance on Russia and Ukraine by voters. It’s becoming a refrain for those who see him on the trail.

“I have one residual doubt and that is related to foreign policy,” an attendee told Ramaswamy. “Given where we are today, I'm hard pressed to believe that allowing Russia's aggression to stand is in our American interest.”

Ramaswamy has pitched freezing the lines of control in Ukraine, effectively handing Russian President Vladimir Putin pieces of the country that he invaded. The plan also entails making it clear that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO. In return, Russia would end its alliance with China, Ramaswamy says.

The biotech entrepreneur at times appeared more eager to bash Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy than Putin.

“You're slow bleeding all of us, including your own people, who are innocently dying into a war that's not going to end well,” Ramaswamy told reporters when asked how he’d deal with Zelenskyy, a former comedian. “You're not going to chain gang us into some war because it's in your incentive to do so. You can continue doing your comedy sets.”

Other GOP candidates argue that conceding to Russia in Ukraine could embolden the country to invade neighboring Poland, which is a NATO ally. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley slammed Ramaswamy for his foreign policy proposals on the Republican debate stage, saying that his plan would be a victory for China.

Vivek Ramaswamy waves at the start of the first Republican Presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"A win for Russia is a win for China," Haley said on stage, pointing to Ramaswamy. His rivals also pointed to his limited experience — Ramaswamy has never run for public office and became old enough to be the president just three years ago.

Ramaswamy chalked up the criticism as “manufactured.”

“It's manufactured and driven by a lot of what the other candidates are attacking me with. It's the last bastion they feel like they have because I'm actually — I have a fundamentally different view than the neoconservative establishment,” Ramaswamy told reporters. A moment later, he acknowledged that he has some persuading to do.

“I think that people are with me on this, but it does require persuasion,” Ramaswamy said, adding that a foreign policy questioner had actually come over to his side at the Winterset campaign stop.

Answering voter questions in Iowa on Saturday, Ramaswamy explained his position and said that the United States should become energy independent to stifle Russia’s power. He said he’s offering a “modern view of Nixonian realism” and lauded the late President Richard Nixon as “the foreign policy genius of the last generation.”

Ramaswamy also took plenty of other shots at Ukraine, calling it “random,” “anti-democratic” and “one of the most corrupt countries on the planet.”

A few minutes later, another voter followed up.

“Let’s say you are successful and you become president of the United States and Putin is still in charge,” said Mark Jacobs, a retired resident of Adel. “What do you do … if he invades Poland?”

Ramaswamy would have already forced Russia to pull out of its alliance with China as part of the Ukraine deal, he said, giving Putin “no reason to touch Poland.”

“He will have zero reason to do it. And if they start joint military exercise with China and cheat on the agreement, maximum pressure campaign instantly, which is to say the highest form of economic sanction, even higher than we're imposing on Russia right now,” Ramaswamy said.

Jacobs said afterward that he found Ramaswamy’s answer to be “realistic,” and said he could see the merit of playing into Putin’s self interests. He has not decided who to caucus for next year.