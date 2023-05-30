Ralph Yarl, Teen Shot in Head after Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Makes First Public Appearance

Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who was shot in the head after he mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, made his first public appearance at a Memorial Day event in Missouri to raise money for brain injury awareness.

Ralph, 17, joined hundreds of others for the 36th annual Memorial Day Run in Kansas City in support of the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City.

Cloe Nagbe said her son Ralph has been walking as he recovers after being shot in the head in April after ringing the wrong doorbell at the home of Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man.

“It was mostly the anxiety for him because socially, it’s still hard for him,” Nagbe told KCTV. “I’m glad he was able to overcome this. Ralph is the kind of person who will do something, not because it’s good for him, but because it’s good for other people.”

Members of "Team Ralph" stood out in their neon green garb along the course.

“It’s heartwarming to see this kind of support, and I pray that the support is not just for Ralph, I pray the support goes a long way for everybody that’s in this situation—that’s my prayer,” Ralph's mom told the station.

The teen did not speak publicly at the run that raises funds for people suffering from traumatic brain injuries or "TBI."

"This family, this TBI family that no one wants to be a part of, but when it happens it's good to know that there's actually a whole lot of people that can relate to what you're going through even if it's a very unfortunate situation," Ralph's aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore, told the CBS affiliate.

Lester pleaded not guilty in April to two felony charges - first-degree assault and armed criminal action - at his arraignment in April.



