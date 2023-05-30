Ralph Yarl, Teen Shot in Head after Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Makes First Public Appearance

Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager who was shot in the head after he mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, made his first public appearance at a Memorial Day event in Missouri to raise money for brain injury awareness.
Ralph, 17, joined hundreds of others for the 36th annual Memorial Day Run in Kansas City in support of the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City.
Cloe Nagbe said her son Ralph has been walking as he recovers after being shot in the head in April after ringing the wrong doorbell at the home of Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man.
“It was mostly the anxiety for him because socially, it’s still hard for him,” Nagbe told KCTV. “I’m glad he was able to overcome this. Ralph is the kind of person who will do something, not because it’s good for him, but because it’s good for other people.”
- Salman Rushdie Makes Surprise First Public Appearance After Stabbing Attack
- Teen Shot Four Times in Sweet 16 Mass Shooting Makes ‘Miraculous Recovery’
- Kansas City Designates Itself a LGBTQ+ Sanctuary City
- Shooting Inside of Kansas City Nightclub Kills 3 Overnight
- DeSantis Makes First TV Appearance Since Announcing Bid Amid Glitches; Vows To Lead ‘The Great American Comeback’
Members of "Team Ralph" stood out in their neon green garb along the course.
“It’s heartwarming to see this kind of support, and I pray that the support is not just for Ralph, I pray the support goes a long way for everybody that’s in this situation—that’s my prayer,” Ralph's mom told the station.
The teen did not speak publicly at the run that raises funds for people suffering from traumatic brain injuries or "TBI."
"This family, this TBI family that no one wants to be a part of, but when it happens it's good to know that there's actually a whole lot of people that can relate to what you're going through even if it's a very unfortunate situation," Ralph's aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore, told the CBS affiliate.
Lester pleaded not guilty in April to two felony charges - first-degree assault and armed criminal action - at his arraignment in April.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News