    Railway Workers Break Into European Commission

    Workers fear an investigation into Fret SNCF will reduce the rail company's operations, resulting in 5,000 job cuts.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Quartier General/Twitter

    Railway workers in France have forced their way through a police blockade in Paris as part of their ongoing campaign to save freight operator Fret SNCF.

    The rail workers also breached the offices of the European Commission on Tuesday.

    The workers were intent on interrupting a conference being held near the Champs-Élysées where the France's Minister of Transport Clément Beaune was in attendance.

    Fret SNCF is a subsidiary of the state-owned National Society of French Railway.

    Earlier this year, the European Commission launched an investigation into Fret SNCF to determine if certain French support measures, including debt cancelation, violated EU State aid rules.

    Workers fear the investigation — and any resulting sanctions against Fret SNCF — will reduce the rail company's operations, resulting in 5,000 job cuts.

    Beaune took to Twitter Tuesday, saying he planned to meet this afternoon with union representatives, "to guarantee the future of rail freight in France."

