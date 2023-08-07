Raging, Uncontrolled New Mexico Wildfire Sparked by Lightning Strike

An uncontrolled wildfire that's been raging inside a New Mexico park since Saturday was initially sparked by lightning strikes, officials say.

The blaze inside the San Pedro Parks Wilderness — about 44 miles northwest of Santa Fe — had spread to about 1,500 acres as of Monday morning, according to the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, which said crews had so far not been able to contain the fire.

The fire is being managed with a "full suppression response," according to a news release from the Santa Fe National Forest.

"Numerous aircraft are assigned to the incident including five large air tankers (LATs), one very large air tanker (VLAT), helicopters, air attack, and a lead plane. In addition, several hotshot crews have been ordered," the release says.

A wildfire sparked by lightning has been burning since Saturday northeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico. USFS/Santa Fe National Forest

As of Monday, the communities of Mesa Poleo and Mesa Pinabetal were under a "set" evacuation status — a warning for residents to be prepared to leave their homes by creating an action plan, assembling an emergency supply kit and staying informed, among other steps, the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation site was established at the senior center in Coyote, according to officials, who said Forest Road 93 through 103 were closed as a result of the fire.

On Sunday, national forest officials said fire behavior was "very active."

"A large smoke column is visible across Northern New Mexico," the news release says. "With hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, fire managers are expecting similar behavior over the next several days."