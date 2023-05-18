Rafael Nadal Expects to Retire After 2024 Tennis Season

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time slam winner, expects to retire after the 2024 season, according to Reuters. Nadal is currently recovering from a hip injury he sustained earlier this year at the Australian Open and will miss this year's French Open.

"This will be the last year of my professional career," Nadal told Reuters at a news conference held at his tennis academy in Spain. "I'll look to be 100% ready for next year."

This will mark the first time he misses the French Open since scoring two major wins there in 2005. At 36 years old, Nadal boasts 22 Grand Slam titles, a record he shares with Novak Djokovic.

The Roland-Garros is from May 28 to June 11.