The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rafael Nadal Expects to Retire After 2024 Tennis Season

    The 22-time slam winner is recovering from a hip injury.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Rafael Nadal, the 22-time slam winner, expects to retire after the 2024 season, according to Reuters. Nadal is currently recovering from a hip injury he sustained earlier this year at the Australian Open and will miss this year's French Open.

    "This will be the last year of my professional career," Nadal told Reuters at a news conference held at his tennis academy in Spain. "I'll look to be 100% ready for next year."

    This will mark the first time he misses the French Open since scoring two major wins there in 2005. At 36 years old, Nadal boasts 22 Grand Slam titles, a record he shares with Novak Djokovic.

    Read More

    The Roland-Garros is from May 28 to June 11.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.