Radioactive Materials Leaked By Energy Provider Are Nearing The Mississippi River, Company Says
About 400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked out beneath the facility
Xcel Energy says low levels of radioactive tritium have been detected within 10 yards of the Mississippi River after a leak from its Monticello nuclear plant late last year, but the company says there are no threats to the public.
The company stated that low levels of tritium seeped into groundwater and that none of it has reached the nearby Mississippi River, but it’s getting very close.
"The closest sample to detect tritium is about 30 feet from the river, and detected about 1,000 picocuries per liter, far below Safe Drinking Water Act standards, or below 20,000 picocuries per liter," the company said Thursday, according to CBS Minnesota.
"Any presence of tritium in the river would be well below the Safe Drinking Water standard and likely at levels indistinguishable from what occurs naturally in the environment.”
Tritium is a hydrogen atom that’s naturally produced in the upper atmosphere and is a byproduct in nuclear reactors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is also produced during nuclear weapons explosions. Though it can be found as a gas, its most common form is in water “because radioactive tritium reacts with oxygen to form water.”
Tritium emits a very weak beta particle that people are exposed to everyday, the EPA says. Should tritium enter the human body, it is usually passed through urine within a month and leaving no harmful effects.
Xcel said that last November, about 400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked out beneath the facility. Xcel at the time reported the leak to state health officials but didn’t inform the public until March 2023 since they saw no public threat.
After the leak, Xcel worked with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to monitor groundwater in the area for the radioactive particle.
The plant is located in a northwest suburb of Minneapolis. The Mississippi River begins its path southward from Minnesota.
"We take our responsibility for providing safe, reliable and clean energy to the community seriously, and will continue to work closely with state and federal regulators to ensure a thorough cleanup," said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
