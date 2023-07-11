Radio Station Becomes First in the Nation With an AI Host

Artificial intelligence has made its way into the radio scene. In what is being termed as the 'first' of its kind, a local radio station in Oregon is utilizing AI to assume some roles, including DJ-ing.
Known for playing Top 40 music, Live 95.5 introduced its audiences to an AI version of its station host on Tuesday. The station plans to use voice cloning software to create "AI Ashley," replacing human DJ "Ashley Z" or Ashley Elzinga.
According to TechCrunch, the AI's voice sounds nearly identical to Elzinga's and will be broadcast to listeners every day between 10 am and 3 pm. Dylan Salisbury, the content director for Live 95.5, told The Oregonian that the station is using Futuri’s artificial intelligence software to voice-clone Elzinga’s voice.
Futuri is an AI-focused radio software company that launched SpotOn, a software featuring a library of human-cloned and synthetic voices in multiple languages to create what a client requires.
While the station will be managing the AI's operations, Salisbury noted they are contemplating a scenario where "AI Ashley goes 'rogue' and selects what she wants, not what the station dictates." “At the moment, we are controlling what she says,” Salisbury explained. “Eventually, with very little guidance, she’ll be able to generate content on her own.”
While many individuals have expressed concern about the future with AI clones, the real Ashley told reporters she has no issue. “I feel good about it because she’s not replacing Ashley Z.; she’s just adding to the many creative ways I’m able to entertain people on the radio, which is what I love to do,” Elzinga stated.
“At the end of the day,” Elzinga said, “we all love radio and want to see it thrive. A cool opportunity presented itself, so why not say yes and see what an AI version of me can accomplish as I continue to work right alongside it?”
