Radio Station Becomes First in the Nation With an AI Host - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Radio Station Becomes First in the Nation With an AI Host

Live 95.5 introduced its audiences to an AI version of its station host on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Noam Galai / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence has made its way into the radio scene. In what is being termed as the 'first' of its kind, a local radio station in Oregon is utilizing AI to assume some roles, including DJ-ing.

Known for playing Top 40 music, Live 95.5 introduced its audiences to an AI version of its station host on Tuesday. The station plans to use voice cloning software to create "AI Ashley," replacing human DJ "Ashley Z" or Ashley Elzinga.

According to TechCrunch, the AI's voice sounds nearly identical to Elzinga's and will be broadcast to listeners every day between 10 am and 3 pm. Dylan Salisbury, the content director for Live 95.5, told The Oregonian that the station is using Futuri’s artificial intelligence software to voice-clone Elzinga’s voice.

Read More

Futuri is an AI-focused radio software company that launched SpotOn, a software featuring a library of human-cloned and synthetic voices in multiple languages to create what a client requires.

While the station will be managing the AI's operations, Salisbury noted they are contemplating a scenario where "AI Ashley goes 'rogue' and selects what she wants, not what the station dictates." “At the moment, we are controlling what she says,” Salisbury explained. “Eventually, with very little guidance, she’ll be able to generate content on her own.”

While many individuals have expressed concern about the future with AI clones, the real Ashley told reporters she has no issue. “I feel good about it because she’s not replacing Ashley Z.; she’s just adding to the many creative ways I’m able to entertain people on the radio, which is what I love to do,” Elzinga stated.

“At the end of the day,” Elzinga said, “we all love radio and want to see it thrive. A cool opportunity presented itself, so why not say yes and see what an AI version of me can accomplish as I continue to work right alongside it?”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.