Rachel Morin Seemed ‘Distracted’ at Work Week Before She Was Found Dead on Hiking Trail, Bosses Say

Rachel Morin, the Maryland mother of five who was found dead after going missing on a hiking trail, seemed “distracted” at work a week before her body was discovered, according to her employers.

Morin had her own cleaning business, and Margaret Woltz, 69, and her husband for eight years, hired her to keep their home clean. Woltz told the New York Post that Morin was almost always in a good mood, adding that she was “easygoing,' and admitted that she seemed "distracted" the week before her disappearance.

“She was very warm and above all she loved her children,” Woltz said of the 37-year-old woman who was found dead on the Ma and Pa hiking trail in Bel Air. Her children’s ages ranged from 8 to 18 years old.

Woltz said that Morin was “very disciplined” and “devoted” to her kids and prioritized them. Her children, from three different men, were split up to live with their respective fathers after she died.

“She raised them very well. She had a flexible work schedule that allowed her to make sure her kids were always taken care of. We were like grandparents to the kids and we trusted her implicitly,” Woltz said.

In a video shared on Facebook Wednesday, Hartford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Rachel a “victim of a violent homicide” Harford County Sheriff's Office

The investigation is still ongoing and the police have yet to name any suspects The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that investigators interviewed six witnesses who might have seen her on the hiking trail before she was allegedly murdered.



The witnesses include a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail last Saturday evening, who might have seen her moments before she died.

“These individuals were walking on the Ma and Pa trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs,” the Sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, was also questioned by authorities over her death, but he denied any involvement, according to the New York Post.

