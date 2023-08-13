Rachel Morin Seemed ‘Distracted’ at Work Week Before She Was Found Dead on Hiking Trail, Bosses Say
Rachel Morin's boss said that she was 'easygoing' and almost always in a good mood
Rachel Morin, the Maryland mother of five who was found dead after going missing on a hiking trail, seemed “distracted” at work a week before her body was discovered, according to her employers.
Morin had her own cleaning business, and Margaret Woltz, 69, and her husband for eight years, hired her to keep their home clean. Woltz told the New York Post that Morin was almost always in a good mood, adding that she was “easygoing,' and admitted that she seemed "distracted" the week before her disappearance.
“She was very warm and above all she loved her children,” Woltz said of the 37-year-old woman who was found dead on the Ma and Pa hiking trail in Bel Air. Her children’s ages ranged from 8 to 18 years old.
Woltz said that Morin was “very disciplined” and “devoted” to her kids and prioritized them. Her children, from three different men, were split up to live with their respective fathers after she died.
- Maryland Mom Rachel Morin Was On Multiple Dating Apps Before She Was Found Murdered on Hiking Trail: Report
- 5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before
- Mom of 5 Rachel Morin Was Found Murdered in a Tunnel, Says Volunteer Who Discovered Her Body
- Mom of Woman Found Dead Near Maryland Hiking Trail Pleads for Compassion: ‘We Are Grieving’
- Sheriff’s Office Refutes Man’s Claim He Found Missing Maryland Mom’s Body on Hiking Trail
- Sheriff Says Man Who Claimed He Found Missing Mom’s Body on Maryland Hiking Trail ‘Has no First-Hand Knowledge of the Crime Scene’
“She raised them very well. She had a flexible work schedule that allowed her to make sure her kids were always taken care of. We were like grandparents to the kids and we trusted her implicitly,” Woltz said.
The investigation is still ongoing and the police have yet to name any suspects The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that investigators interviewed six witnesses who might have seen her on the hiking trail before she was allegedly murdered.
The witnesses include a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail last Saturday evening, who might have seen her moments before she died.
“These individuals were walking on the Ma and Pa trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs,” the Sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, was also questioned by authorities over her death, but he denied any involvement, according to the New York Post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- 1 in 3 US Adults Has a Tattoo, More Than Half of Women Under 50: SurveyNews
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews