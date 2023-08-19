Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for Years

The Ma & Pa Heritage Trail was Rachel Morin's safe space.
As a little girl, the popular Bel Air, Maryland, trail provided a calm and peaceful escape for Morin and her loved ones.
Years later, it was the place where the 37-year-old mother of five was murdered.
“When she was younger, her family lived very close to the area where she had started on the trail on the day of her death,” family spokesperson and attorney Joseph Murtha told The Messenger during an interview Friday.
“After they would eat dinner, the family literally would go out and take walks on the trail, and it was something that never ended with her," he continued. "She was on the trail regularly — sometimes walking, sometimes jogging — but very regularly, she was by herself.”
Years later, the popular hiking trail remained a meaningful part of Morin's life.
As she juggled work and raising five kids between the ages of 7 and 18, the health and fitness enthusiast still made it a priority to visit her favorite outdoor space.
“Just to have a sense of solitude and reflection — that's where she would go,” said Murtha.
On the evening of Aug. 5, when Rachel failed to return home from the trail that she knew so well, her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing.
Less than 24 hours later, her body was found in the area by a member of the community and the Morin family’s worst fears came true.
“This tragedy has rocked them,” Murtha said. “They always felt safe, never felt threatened, and couldn't believe that there would be anyone that would do that to Rachel, let alone while she was on the trail.”
After all, Rachel was known to be a “caring individual who had many friends, had lots of energy, and really brought joy to their lives,” according to Murtha.
At a press conference Thursday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced DNA recovered from the Maryland crime scene was linked to a Los Angeles home invasion and assault that occurred in March.
They believe the same perpetrator is tied to both crimes, however his identity remains unknown.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect believed to be a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s, 5-foot 9-inches tall and 160 pounds.
Details regarding a manner of death and a motive in Morin's murder are being withheld.
“The only people that know what happened at that crime scene is us and that suspect," HCSO Colonel William Davis said, describing the incident as a "random act of violence” in which Rachel did not know her killer.
While the Morin family remains hopeful justice will be served, they are focused on helping to raise Rachel’s five kids who must now learn to navigate life without their mother.
“They’re literally living one day at a time and not looking far beyond what's the next thing that they're going to do," Murtha said, "to not only help the children, but get themselves through this and acknowledge and celebrate Rachel's life.”
